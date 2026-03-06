Court Of Appeal, February 24, 2026, Decision, UPC_CoA_883/2025; UPC_CoA_892/2025

Henri Kirner’s articles from Bardehle Pagenberg are most popular:

1. Key takeaways

Rehearing is an exceptional remedy; only fundamental, outcome‑determinative procedural defects justify reopening final appeal decisions (Art. 81(1) UPCA; R. 245, 247 RoP)

The court reaffirms the rulings in UPC_CoA_405/2024, decision of 19 June 2025, Alexion vs Amgen, and UPC_CoA_402/2024, decision of 19 June 2025, Alexion vs Samsung. Especially, it is the applicant's responsibility to demonstrate that, without the defect, the same decision would not have been made. In this case, the claimant's allegations primarily reiterated previous arguments or expressed disagreement with the court's assessment; neither constitutes a fundamental defect nor impacts the outcome.

Admissibility of an application for rehearing requires prior objection; Procedural defects must have been raised and dismissed during earlier proceedings unless impossible (R. 248.1 RoP)

The claimant's objections were previously brought forward to and assessed in the order under review.

Non‑compliance with security‑for‑costs orders generally warrants a default decision; exceptions are truly exceptional (R. 158.5 RoP; R. 355.1(a) RoP; Art. 37 UPCA)

2. Division

Court of Appeal (Luxembourg)

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_883/2025; UPC_CoA_892/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Applications for rehearing (Art. 81(1) UPCA; R. 245, 247, 248 RoP) and request for suspensive effect (R. 252 RoP)

5. Parties

Applicant/Appellant (Defendant in the Rule 158 application; Claimant in the main infringement action): Suinno Mobile & AI Technologies Licensing Oy

Respondent (Applicant in the Rule 158 application; Defendant in the main infringement action): Microsoft Corporation

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 671 173

7.Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 245 RoP (Application for rehearing)

R. 247 RoP (Grounds for rehearing)

R. 248 RoP (Admissibility; objection requirement)

R. 350 RoP (Content of decisions)

R. 158.4–.5 RoP (Security for costs; consequence of non‑compliance)

R. 355.1(a) RoP (Decision by default)

R. 252 RoP (No suspensive effect unless ordered)

Art. 81 UPCA (Rehearing; finality of decisions)

Art. 76(2)–(3) UPCA (Right to be heard; free evaluation of evidence)

Art. 37 UPCA (Decision by default)

Art. 6 ECHR (Fair trial)

