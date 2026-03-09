Bulk Trademark Search: Your One-Step Solution For Faster And Broader Clearance

Faced with extensive longlists of potential brand names or under pressure to secure marks in crowded industry sectors, it's no wonder that trademark professionals can feel overwhelmed by trademark clearance search projects.

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

Article Insights

Questel are most popular: in European Union

with readers working within the Basic Industries industries

Faced with extensive longlists of potential brand names or under pressure to secure marks in crowded industry sectors, it's no wonder that trademark professionals can feel overwhelmed by trademark clearance search projects. Fortunately, with the latest bulk trademark search feature from Markify, it's now possible to search for up to 500 names across trademark, domain name, and pharma databases in a single query, as Pascaline Bourreau explains.

We know from speaking with our clients that intellectual property (IP) professionals are under pressure to deliver faster, broader, and more reliable trademark clearance results.

Whether you are advising a global brand, conducting due diligence for a portfolio acquisition, or monitoring a client's presence across multiple jurisdictions, the volume of names that require verification is constantly rising.

Conducting one-by-one searches not only quickly becomes inefficient when dealing with dozens—or even hundreds—of names but also becomes increasingly tedious and prone to human error.

Our clients told us... "We are losing too much time assessing results in a crowded space" "We have too many searches to manage" "As soon as I find a suitable trademark, I realize the domain name is taken"

This is where bulk IP search can provide valuable support. By allowing IP professionals to screen large sets of names in a single query, our bulk trademark search feature saves time, reduces repetitive work, and ensures consistency throughout the entire clearance process.

Four Key Reasons Why IP Professionals need Bulk Search

Bulk searching plays an essential role in trademark projects for several key reasons:

High-Volume Projects : Trademark owners often develop extensive lists of potential names before selecting the final candidates. Individually reviewing each shortlisted name is slow, boring, and error prone. Bulk IP search makes it possible to evaluate hundreds of potential brand names across multiple databases simultaneously.

: Trademark owners often develop extensive lists of potential names before selecting the final candidates. Individually reviewing each shortlisted name is slow, boring, and error prone. Bulk IP search makes it possible to evaluate hundreds of potential brand names across multiple databases simultaneously. Comprehensive Risk Assessments : By enabling users of our Markify Clearance Platform to search across trademarks, domain names, and pharma databases , our bulk trademark search feature provides a 360-degree view of potential conflicts.

: By enabling users of our Markify Clearance Platform to search across , our bulk trademark search feature provides a 360-degree view of potential conflicts. Efficiency and Cost Savings : Time spent running repetitive searches is time that could be better used for analysis, advising clients, and developing strategies. Bulk trademark searching frees up resources and reduces the risk of bottlenecks.

: Time spent running repetitive searches is time that could be better used for analysis, advising clients, and developing strategies. Bulk trademark searching frees up resources and reduces the risk of bottlenecks. Consistency: Automated bulk searches minimize the risk of search inconsistencies and oversights by ensuring that every name is evaluated using the same criteria.

How Our Bulk Trademark Search Feature Delivers Added Value

The Markify platform has been designed with usability and performance in mind. Our new bulk search feature allows users to upload a list of names and perform a single, comprehensive query across multiple databases:

Up to 500 names in one request : Instead of running individual queries, upload your entire list and receive comprehensive results in a single step.

: Instead of running individual queries, upload your entire list and receive comprehensive results in a single step. Comprehensive Checks: Each name is automatically cross-referenced against trademark registries, domain name databases, and pharmaceutical records.

Clear Results Table : Results are displayed in a filterable table , where users can:

: Results are displayed in a , where users can: Filter to view only names without conflicts .

. Unfold entries to see detailed results, including the distance score in percentage , which indicates similarity to existing marks.

to see detailed results, including the , which indicates similarity to existing marks. Create reports from selected results for internal use or client communication.

Fast and Reliable: Even large queries are processed quickly, without compromising accuracy.

By combining speed, comprehensiveness, and reliability, our bulk trademark search feature enables IP professionals to manage complex clearance projects more efficiently, deliver results faster, and focus their expertise on the strategic decisions that matter most.

Bulk search is the perfect first step to efficiently pre-screen large lists of potential names. For the most promising candidates, you can then seamlessly transition to Markify ProSearch"—our full clearance search module—for a thorough, second-stage analysis.

Ready to see Markify Bulk Search in action? Discover how you can screen up to 500 names—including trademarks, domains, and pharma databases—in a single request by contacting our subject matter experts for a demo today.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.