How To Patent Occupational Health And Safety Solutions In The Chemical Industry

In the chemical industry, work safety is primarily associated with standards, procedures and regulatory obligations. And rightly so, as these set the minimum level of employee protection. However, chemical plants are increasingly implementing solutions that not just comply with the standards, but also surpass their requirements in technical terms. If these solutions are novel and innovative, in addition to solving a technical problem, they are likely to be monopolised. This is where patent or utility model applications come in, serving not only as a formality, but also as an actual tool for safeguarding a technological advantage.

The examples of Polish patents in the field of occupational safety presented below show what can be patented and why the chemical industry should take a closer look at its health and safety solutions.

One of the most interesting examples of occupational safety as a legitimate area of innovation is patent PL 230 882 B1, entitled Industrial protective helmet with increased resistance to heat radiation and method for manufacturing the protective helmet with increased resistance to heat radiation" filed in 2016 by the Central Institute for Labour Protection – National Research Institute. In industrial environments, workers are exposed to intense heat radiation emitted by installations, pipelines and process furnaces. Classic protective helmets attempt to mitigate this risk primarily by incorporating additional insulating inserts. However, this solution has significant drawbacks: it increases the helmet's weight, raises its centre of gravity, and reduces comfort of use, leading, in the long term, to decreased employee satisfaction. Rather than expanding the interior of the helmet, the creators of the above patent took a different approach. They achieved protection against heat radiation by applying a thin, nanocrystalline coating of TiN (titanium nitride) or TiAl (titanium aluminium nitride), with a strictly defined thickness of approximately 1.5 μm, to the outer surface of the helmet shell. The patent description shows that TiN and TiAl coatings have significantly higher infrared reflectance than conventional reference materials. This has a measurable technical effect: a lower temperature rise on the user side of the helmet, and thus an improvement in both safety and working comfort. This patent proves that health and safety at work does not have to be limited to meeting minimum requirements. Where there is a specific technical problem and a measurable effect, even a conventional safety helmet can become an innovative, patent-protected product. This type of solution best illustrates why occupational health and safety in the chemical industry is an important area for intellectual property development.

Another interesting solution demonstrating that safety at work in high-temperature environments can be the subject of an actual patent innovation is patent PL 245921 B1, entitled Basalt fabric-based composite intended especially for the palm part of a protective glove and a method of manufacturing this composite", filed in 2022 by the Lodz University of Technology. In many chemical plants, employees have direct contact with hot installation elements, moulds, tools or semi-finished products. In such cases, health and safety regulations require the use of gloves resistant to contact heat and thermal radiation. In practice, however, there is a significant trade-off: the greater the protection, the thicker and heavier the glove, which affects precision and comfort of work. Prior solutions, particularly aluminised basalt fabrics, offered effective radiation protection, but were impractical in the palm area of the glove due to their excessive thickness and weight, as well as the degradation of the aluminium layer during use. At the heart of the above-mentioned innovative solution is a basalt fabric with a precisely defined weight and thickness ensuring heat resistance while maintaining flexibility. The fabric is coated with two layers produced by magnetron sputtering, containing zirconium, titanium and aluminium oxides to increase protection against heat radiation. This is complemented by a temperature-resistant silicone layer and a polyester film that stabilises the composite and increases its service life. According to the patent description and embodiments, the developed composite is resistant to contact heat at 250°C and provides the highest, level-four protection against heat radiation. It is important to note that this solution is thinner and lighter than earlier conventional aluminised composites. It is precisely this combination of properties that has allowed the material to be used directly in the palm of protective gloves, which was previously technically difficult or even impossible. In terms of patenting health and safety solutions, this patent clearly illustrates the boundary between a standard that defines what needs to be protected, and an invention that precisely describes how to achieve a better protective effect. Patent protection was granted not for the general concept of a protective glove, but for a specific composite material with an exactly defined set of technical specifications and a manufacturing process involving magnetron sputtering.

Yet another example of innovation in the area of occupational safety is patent PL 243748 B1, entitled Method and system for measuring atmospheric gas components using resistive gas sensors", which was filed by Gdańsk Tech in 2021 and granted in 2023. The invention was inspired by a well-known technical problem, namely the fact that resistive gas sensors have limited selectivity, as the same change in resistance can be caused by different gases at different concentrations. In practice, this results in the use of entire sensor arrays, which significantly increases the cost of the system, its complexity, and energy consumption — a significant limitation in continuous operation installations, typical for the chemical industry. The patented solution involves simultaneously modulating two operating parameters of a single gas sensor: the temperature of its gas-sensitive layer and the conditions of ultraviolet radiation illumination. The sensor consists of two metal electrodes separated by a gas-sensitive layer with photocatalytic properties, made of materials such as WO₃, TiO₂, NiO, graphene, carbon nanotubes and metal nanoparticles. This layer is simultaneously heated to temperatures of up to 300°C and exposed to UV radiation at one or more wavelengths. According to the patent description, temperature and UV radiation modulation has a partially independent effect on gas adsorption and desorption mechanisms, as well as on the photocatalytic phenomena occurring on the surface of the gas-sensitive layer. Consequently, the resistance response properties of a single sensor depend on the combination of temperature and UV wavelength, which significantly increases the sensor's sensitivity and selectivity. The resistance changes recorded over time constitute a characteristic "fingerprint" of the composition of the surrounding atmosphere. From an occupational safety perspective within the chemical industry, this patent has two important implications. Firstly, it simplifies gas hazard monitoring systems by reducing the number of sensors required, as well as energy consumption and maintenance costs. Secondly, it clearly demonstrates where the distinction between an ordinary measurement and an invention lies: not in gas detection itself, but in the specific, technically defined method of modulating the sensor's operation and signal processing. Patent PL 243748 B1 illustrates that solutions that enhance employee safety, even those relating to well-established measuring equipment, can be fully protected by patent law, provided they offer a novel operating mode and a quantifiable technical impact.

A good example of a solution that clearly demonstrates the distinction between health and safety procedures and technical inventions is patent PL 247804 B1, entitled "System for signalling exceeding the speed limit on the road of mine transport", filed in 2021 by the Silesian University of Technology and granted in 2025. Although this invention was developed for mine transport, its technical and functional logic has direct implications for chemical plants, refineries and industrial facilities where technological vehicles operate in high-risk areas. The technical problem that the patent's creators set out to solve is very universal. While speed limits apply in certain areas of industrial environments, compliance with them is currently largely dependent on operator responsibility and signage. There are no automatic solutions that could detect speeding in real time, signal the danger immediately and respond to it systematically. The object the invention is a two-part signalling system consisting of stationary and mobile components connected by a wireless data transmission system. The stationary part is located in a speed-restricted zone and uses two proximity sensors that are placed at a specific distance from one another. The logic circuit compares the times at which the vehicle is detected by the sensors (the nearer and the further one), and, based on this, calculates its actual speed. If the travel time between the two sensors indicates that the permissible value has been exceeded, a radio signal is generated. From a health and safety perspective, this solution clearly demonstrates that protection does not apply to the very principle of not exceeding the speed limit, which is an obvious safety requirement, but rather to a specific, technically defined method of enforcing it. Patent protection covers the system architecture, the method of measuring speed based on travel time analysis, wireless data transmission and the signalling system. Solutions that enhance the safety of internal traffic, such as forklifts, transport platforms and technological vehicles, can be regarded as inventions in their own right rather than just organisational measures.

The above patent examples prove that occupational safety in the chemical industry is increasingly surpassing the required standard level and evolving into a field of genuine technical innovation. If an occupational health and safety solution solves a specific engineering problem, produces a measurable technical effect and is novel, it can be protected by a patent or utility model. For the chemical industry, this means that health and safety does not have to be seen as a mere regulatory cost; it can be a source of technological advantage and a consciously managed intellectual property asset.

