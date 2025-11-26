Patent On Security In Public Spaces

JWP Patent & Trademark Attorneys is one of Poland’s leading intellectual property law firms. We are a forward-thinking, innovative and experienced team of Polish and European attorneys providing high quality and commercially oriented assistance in IP filing, prosecution and litigation. We have been helping local and international businesses protect and maximize their IP assets for over 25 years now and we continue to expand our services.

Imagine a crowded train station filled with noise, conversations, and echo. Suddenly, you hear an emergency warning. Unfortunately, nobody understands it. This known technical problem, which has remained unsolved for years, poses a safety risk for thousands of people.

It was for this reason that the idea of the smartVES system emerged as part of the cooperation between the Gdańsk University of Technology and Ambient System, a company from Gdańsk. This innovative technology improves the intelligibility of voice messages broadcast in public spaces in real time. Our law firm's task was to protect the interests of its creators to ensure that the engineers' idea could be safely implemented and covered by effective patent protection.

The creation of smartVES was inspired by a market gap, as traditional voice alarm systems were unable to ensure the clarity of messages in difficult acoustic conditions due to their technological limitations.

SmartVES is designed as an adaptive system, with its "DNA" being dynamic adaptation to acoustic conditions. Regardless of noise, reverberation or the type of message, the system's algorithms constantly optimise speech intelligibility parameters to ensure the highest possible level of voice communication. To enter the market with such a breakthrough technology, an effective intellectual property rights strategy is needed to guarantee exclusivity and protection for the creators, enabling them to develop the company.

What challenges did we have to overcome?

Our law firm was contacted by the company regarding their innovative smartVES system. The solution used advanced algorithms to improve the intelligibility of voice messages in alarm systems, even in difficult acoustic conditions such as reverberation and noise in various types of public spaces.

'We decided to seek patent protection at the stage of implementing algorithms when their effectiveness was confirmed in tests. We protect our know-how through dedicated hardware solutions: the algorithms are implemented in a dedicated processor, so they cannot be copied without fully implementing the system. (...)

We conducted tests of the solution in conditions that were very similar to real ones: in spaces with diverse acoustic characteristics, also in real buildings such as shopping malls in the Tri-City area. The results were very good: voice messages could be even classified as one category higher on the international standard scale in terms of intelligibility. We were surprised at how well the algorithms performed in different situations, regardless of noise, microphone height, or speaker type,' says Bogusław Adamczyk, Vice President of the Management Board

Our task was to prepare a patent application and handle the entire patent filing procedure.

Which strategy did we choose?

We deliberately focused the scope of protection on the technological core of the solution, encompassing both the proprietary real-time speech processing adaptive algorithms and their implementation in the DSP system's hardware architecture. This was to secure both the functional (algorithmic) and architectural (hardware) aspects of the invention to create a coherent barrier against reverse engineering, i.e. attempts to recreate the technology.

In the claims, we included, among other things:

- adaptive signal filtration mechanisms based on spectrum analysis and dynamic adjustment of the corrective function to current acoustic conditions,

- procedures for calibrating the transmission track, including determining the impulse response and microphone characteristics correction parameters,

- a system for changing the pace of speech using speech pace analysis and PSOLA algorithm,

- an integrated hardware structure in which key computing processes are implemented in a dedicated signal processor (DSP), ensuring deterministic processing and low latency.

The patent protection barrier we developed is not limited to the very idea of improving speech intelligibility, but it also covers the method of its implementation in the conditions of real acoustic environments, with parameterization adapted to the dynamics of signal and reverberation changes.

As a result, the patent is a high-value technological asset and circumventing it would require the reconstruction of both complex adaptive algorithms and a dedicated signal processing architecture.

What did the application filling process entail?

When working on the application, we conducted research concerning the state of the art in the area of speech intelligibility improvement systems and adaptive acoustic filtration. This analysis enabled us to precisely determine the scope of existing solutions and clearly define the elements that make the developed system unique.

We managed to identify the invention's key technical distinguishing features, including solutions that match the pace, tone quality, and volume of voice messages to real acoustic conditions, and the integration of adaptation processes in the dedicated DSP hardware architecture.

In the next stage, we defined a technical problem and its corresponding technical effect. We focused on demonstrating that the solution provided automatic compensation for echo, reverberation and noise while maintaining the continuity of transmission of voice messages, thereby improving their intelligibility.

Finally, the description and claims were developed in a hybrid structure, including both the method for performing adaptive functions (the algorithmic aspect) and the technical system responsible for their hardware implementation. This approach allowed us to achieve an extensive yet technically sound level of protection, encompassing both the process control software and its physical implementation in the signal processing path.

What conclusions can be drawn from the procedure before the Polish Patent Office?

The proceedings before the Patent Office of the Republic of Poland were not easy. During the substantive examination stage, the Patent Office raised questions regarding various aspects of the solution. What conclusions did we draw from the application filing process?

It is crucial to plan the structure of the description and claims already at the system engineering stage. In the case of DSP technology and advanced sound processing algorithms, in which some functions are performed in software, and others in hardware, the features must be properly assigned to appropriate functional or constructional categories before work on the patent documentation begins. In projects involving advanced algorithms, adaptive signal processing, or machine learning models, it is crucial to clearly demonstrate the technical effect, i.e. how the algorithm affects the operation of the physical system. The practices of the EPO and the Polish Patent Office show that it is only at this point that the software gains the status of a technical invention rather than merely a data processing method. This emphasizes the importance of constant communication between the R&D team and the patent and trademark attorney. The R&D team's vast engineering knowledge and commitment made working on this invention not only demanding, but also extremely rewarding from the patent and trademark attorney's perspective.

The patent showcases the innovation and prestige of the solution. It proves that the technology combines advanced theory with practical implementation. The system requires no additional licences or subscriptions, and it is certified and ready to use in infrastructure projects.

What's next?

Ambient System plans to continue developing the system, setting the tone and direction for the industry's future by leveraging its expertise. There are also plans for AI-based projects.

The company has been expanding into foreign markets for many years and hopes to increase the pace of this expansion by implementing further innovative solutions. Cooperation with the patent and trademark attorney, alongside a research-based approach, provided a solid foundation for this.

The example of smartVES shows that innovative technology requires equally innovative protection. While this is not always easy to obtain, with patent research, a well-developed strategy, and an effective application filling process, it is possible.

We help protect unique technology, transforming innovative engineering projects into a competitive advantage every day. If you are also working on a market-changing solution, it is worth considering strategic patent protection already at the implementation stage.

