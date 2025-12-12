[AI Patent Software Reviews] Why Autoliv Trusts Orbit Intelligence For Patent Search & Analytics

Henning Koch, IP & Patent Director at Autoliv, explains how Orbit Intelligence supports the delivery of its cutting-edge automotive safety technologies.

For our latest testimonial, Henning Koch, IP & Patent Director at Autoliv, shares why Questel's patent analytics and searching platform Orbit Intelligence has remained a trusted solution for its team over many years.

About Autoliv

Autoliv is the global leader in automotive safety, operating across 25 countries with 13 Tech Centers. With a mission to 'Save More Lives', Autoliv's 65,000 employees are dedicated to developing cutting-edge passive safety systems and mobility solutions that shape the future of transportation.

Designed for Professional Efficiency

One of the key strengths highlighted by Autoliv is Orbit Intelligence's strong usability, especially for professional users. The search results display is a standout feature—making full use of screen space and allowing users to view a large number of results without scrolling or opening new tabs. This streamlined experience is particularly valuable for teams working on mechanical topics, as Autoliv does.

"The Orbit subscription has survived several comparison contests with competitor systems. The main strength in my mind is the strong usability for professional users and especially the display of the search results." - Henning Koch, Autoliv, IP & Patent Director.

Another unique feature highlighted by Autoliv is the figure-only display option, which enables users to focus solely on visual data. "The tool's ability to show all figures only is a great feature and a unique selling point," says Henning Koch, IP & Patent Director at Autoliv.

Trusted by more than 100,000 users around the globe, Orbit Intelligence delivers access to the world's largest and most accurate patent and scientific literature database, allowing users to turn data into valuable insight:

Visual data intelligence

Automatic similarity search

Flexible search capacity (patent or families)

Guided use cases analysis

The bidirectional citation search was also highlighted as a major advantage. This functionality allows users to search for citations in both directions simultaneously, saving time and improving research efficiency.

"Orbit Intelligence continues to be our choice because of the strong benefit of the patent search result display and the patent citation search functionality."-Henning Koch, Autoliv, IP & Patent Director.

Areas for Improvement—and a Positive Outlook

Autoliv is keen to see future innovations—such as saved searches containing live records, improved collaboration features, and more effective semantic search—however, Henning emphasized that the software already delivers considerable value.

"The biggest value for us is the core function of the search tool," says Henning. Autoliv also expressed confidence in the product's future: "Knowing that Orbit Intelligence is working to improve the special features, I believe we will remain a customer moving forward."

When asked what they would tell a colleague considering Orbit Intelligence, the response was clear: "Know what your most important requirements are. We did—and that's why we chose to stay with Orbit Intelligence."

To find out more about Orbit Intelligence or to read more AI patent software reviews, contact our subject matter experts.

