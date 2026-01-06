Prepare US Renewals And More With Our Trademark Proof Of Use Management Platform

Great news! UZ.IP, our platform for managing proof of trademark use has been upgraded. The new features and refinements will make it easier for trademark owners to detect goods and services data, prepare to renew US trademark rights, and more.

With its built-in AI assistance and automated document management capabilities, the UZ.IP platform for extracting and classifying trademark evidence of use was already considered a powerful and innovative platform by our early testers and clients. This latest upgrade takes the platform's functionality to a whole new level.

What Has Changed?

Our AI and automated document management platform was already trained to efficiently extract and classify data from uploaded documents to establish proof of use for brands in specified markets.

Now, it can extract and classify even more detailed information from those documents. For example, detecting not only the relevant classes but also the specific goods and services that evidence supports.

Goods and Services Detection—How Does it Work?

Are you ready to say goodbye to long and tiring hours of manual analysis of evidence of use documents? UZ.IP instantly detects goods and services information from all types of content, including invoices, contracts/certifications, advertising, emails, magazines, catalogs, social media networks, and more.

Analyze specific content to extract proof of use and identify goods and services. UZ.IP will mark in grey if goods and services are detected but not covered by the trademark found in the content and in purple if the detected trademarks and goods and services match:

Unfold the goods and services fields to see details of goods and services from the trademark application that might match the document's content:

Choose to delete or validate the references, or add products and services by selecting the relevant goods and services:

And that's not all! UZ.IP users can now also create dedicated 'renewal' cases (as well as 'litigation' cases) to prepare evidence of use for specified jurisdictions.

Streamline Your Renewals Process with UZ.IP

The new 'renewal' case feature is particularly useful for countries, such as the US, which require proof of use to be submitted in the renewal application. Helpfully, this new case function is combined with our enhanced website crawler, which enables users to program and automate screenshots of selected websites.

Renewals cases will retrieve only webshop pages showing a product available for sale. This analysis is done automatically by our AI system, based on stock content and 'add to cart' options:

How to Set Up Renewals Cases in UZ.IP

The new renewal case option is available for all countries requiring proof of use, such as the US, the Philippines, and Mexico. For jurisdictions that do not require proof for renewals, the option is not available.

Simply choose to open a new case and specify 'renewal/maintenance':



If no supporting content is found, UZ.IP will mark the case in red. Click to access details of the goods and services covered:

