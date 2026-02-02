The EUIPO SME Fund: A Guide For SMEs

The Ideas Powered for Business SME Fund is a grant scheme designed to assist EU and Ukraine-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in protecting their intellectual property (IP) rights.

The new fund is due to launch on 2 February 2026 and will offer up to a maximum of €7320 per SME in vouchers for use in protecting IP. The fund has been running since 2023 and is only growing in popularity, as SMEs recognise how straightforward it is to obtain the funding and how much value resides in the resulting IP rights. Funds are limited and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, so we strongly recommend applying for the funding as close to the opening of the scheme as possible, to avoid missing out.

Available grants

The SME Fund offers financial support in the form of vouchers that can be used to claim reimbursement for IP costs. The grants include:

IP scan & IP scan enforcement: This voucher can be used for IP pre-diagnostic services or expert advice in relation to IP infringement valued up to €1620, depending on the EU member state.

Trade marks and designs: A voucher worth €700 for registering trade marks and/or designs at national, regional, EU, or international levels.

Patents: Two separate vouchers for registering national patents at an EU Member State's national IP office (up to €1000) and/or European patents filed at the EPO (up to €2500).

Plant Varieties: A voucher worth €1500 for registering plant varieties within the EU.

Eligibility criteria

All SMEs established in the EU or in Ukraine are eligible to apply for the funding. According to the EUIPO, an SME is defined as an entity with fewer than 250 employees, an annual turnover of less than €50 million, and/or an annual balance sheet total of less than €43 million.

Self-employed inpiduals are also eligible to apply. They must provide proof of engagement in an economic activity.

Application process

The process begins with selecting the appropriate voucher(s), followed by submitting the application form online through the EUIPO portal (available here). Any eligible SME can apply for any or all of the vouchers simultaneously.

Once the grant application is approved, you may proceed with your selected IP activities in accordance with the specific voucher that was sought. Only fees for activities that occur after the grant of the voucher can be reimbursed.

The voucher must be used within its designated 'activation period' from the date it is approved, which is 6 months for voucher 1 and 1 month (extendable to 2 months) for vouchers 2-4.

For vouchers 2 and 3, if any balance remains on the voucher after it is used within the activation period, the SME shall have an additional 6-month implementation period to clear the balance, as desired. The implementation period for voucher 4 is 12 months.

Reimbursement payments will be made directly to the SME's bank account, once the approved voucher is activated.

A fast‑track process is available for SMEs that have previously received an award.

Necessary documents

To apply, you will need:

Official VAT or Tax Identification Number Certificate.

Bank Certificate.

A Declaration of Honour is required if an external representative is used.

It is important to have the necessary documents ready when applying.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.