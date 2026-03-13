LD The Hague, February 25, 2026, UPC_CFI_620/2025, UPC_CFI_1509/2025, UPC_CFI_1511/2025

The court clarified that any further combinations of ARs not included in the claimant's initial application to amend would require a separate, subsequent request under Rule 30.2 RoP.

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1. Key takeaways

A number of 42 auxiliary requests (ARs) in response to e Counterclaim for Revocation may be deemed unreasonable; the court can order the patentee to provide a structured tabular overview for procedural efficiency (Rule 30 RoP).

The court clarified that any further combinations of ARs not included in the claimant's initial application to amend would require a separate, subsequent request under Rule 30.2 RoP.

While deferring the final decision on admissibility to the interim conference, the court criticized the claimant for not providing a clear, objection-related overview for its forty-two ARs.

An unreasonably high number of ARs can justify a limited extension of time for the defendant's rejoinder (Rule 9.3 RoP).

The court granted a one-week extension but explicitly stated this would not affect the dates already set for the interim conference and oral hearing, thus safeguarding procedural expedition.

2. Division

Local Division The Hague

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_620/2025, UPC_CFI_1509/2025, UPC_CFI_1511/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement / Counterclaim for Revocation

5. Parties

CLAIMANT/ DEFENDANT IN THE COUNTERCLAIM

GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA, Rue de l'Institut 89, 1330 Rixensart, Belgium

DEFENDANTS/ CLAIMANTS IN THE COUNTERCLAIM

C.P. Pharmaceuticals International C.V., Rivium Westlaan 142, 2909LD Capelle aan den Ijssel, the Netherlands Pfizer Export B.V., Rivium Westlaan 142, 2909 LD Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands Pfizer B.V., Rivium Westlaan 142, 2909 LD Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands

et al.

1. Patent(s)

EP 2 590 626

2. Jurisdictions

UPC

3. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 30.1 RoP, Rule 9 RoP

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