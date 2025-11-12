Europe: Domain Name Strategy As Part Of Digital Product Passport Implementation

Making sure you have the right Domain Name Strategy is a key but often overlooked consideration when implementing DPPs

In our earlier article, "Turning compliance into opportunity: How EU Ecodesign regulations can help fight counterfeit products" we highlighted how the upcoming EU requirements for Digital Product Passports (DPPs) can enhance transparency and may also contribute to stronger protection against counterfeiting.

Many companies are now in the process of developing their DPPs and this brings up the next important step: linking the Passport to a domain name.

Each product will have a unique DPP – and therefore requires a unique URL that directs consumers to the correct product information. Choosing the right domain names and structuring them thoughtfully will be a crucial part of this process.

Some key questions to consider:

Which domain names do you currently own – and how are they used?

Is there a need to strengthen your domain name portfolio before launching DPPs?

Which domain extensions (.com, .eu, .se, etc.) should be prioritised to protect your brand globally?

Should product passports be placed under subdomains, and how will these be managed when products are updated or discontinued?

Do you have tools in place to detect, monitor and address online infringements related to your domain names?

Combining technical compliance with a clear domain name strategy strengthens both brand credibility and your ability to protect digital assets.

Rouse has extensive experience in domain name management, strategy and dispute resolution, and we are happy to help you design a sustainable strategy for your work with DPPs.

