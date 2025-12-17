ICANN's 2026 Application Window For New GTLDs And .Brand Domains

ICANN will reopen the application window for new generic Top-Level Domains (gTLDs) and .Brand extensions in April 2026, the first opportunity since the previous round in 2012. During that last round, nearly 2,000 applications were submitted, resulting in over 1,200 new gTLDs becoming available to the public.

This upcoming window gives trade mark owners a rare chance to strengthen and secure their digital presence. A .Brand domain allows companies to operate their own exclusive top-level domain for example, .google and .coca-cola, were both secured by the respective company in the 2012 round. A .Brand creates a trusted digital ecosystem, enhances brand visibility, and provides significantly greater control over online assets. However, .Brand is less known among Internet user and there can also be challenges with implementing the use of merely this in the organization. Moreover, unauthorized domain name registrations for available gTLD will not stop following a .Brand registration.

Key facts about the 2026 application round

Application Period: Opens April 2026 and will remain open for approximately 12–15 weeks.

Final Guidelines: The finalized Applicant Guidebook is expected to be published in late December 2025.

Application Fee: USD $227,000 per gTLD application.

Process Complexity: The application process is highly administrative and technically demanding, requiring strategic planning and preparation.

Why this matters for trade mark owners

Although the total number of new gTLDs to be delegated following the 2026 round remains uncertain, one trend is clear: opportunistic domain registrants and cybersquatters will closely watch this round. Once new extensions become available for general domain registrations, third parties may register names incorporating your brand potentially before you do.

Because domain registrations operate on a first-come, first-served basis, brand owners must be proactive.

How to protect and strengthen your brand

To mitigate risks and maximize opportunities, trade mark owners should:

Evaluate whether to apply for a .Brand as this is a strategic asset that secures long-term digital exclusivity.

Identify relevant new gTLDs that may impact brand protection or industry positioning.

Implement proactive monitoring of domain activity around newly launched extensions.

Prepare a registration and enforcement strategy before the 2026 window opens.

How Rouse can help

We support brand owners through the full lifecycle of the ICANN application process from assessing suitability and return on investment, to collaboration with partners who prepare the application, to safeguarding your brand across new and emerging domain spaces. Early planning is essential, and organizations that begin now will be best positioned to secure their strategic advantage in 2026.

