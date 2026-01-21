Court Of Appeal, January 9, 2026, Order, UPC_CoA_5/2025, UPC_CoA_237/2025, UPC_CoA_328/2025

The rule for withdrawing an action applies equally to appeals. The respondent's consent fulfills the condition for withdrawal...

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

Article Insights

Bardehle Pagenberg are most popular: in European Union

1. Key takeaways

Withdrawal of appeal permitted upon respondent consent (R. 265.1 RoP)

The rule for withdrawing an action applies equally to appeals. The respondent's consent fulfills the condition for withdrawal, as they no longer have a legitimate interest in a decision.

60% court-fee refund where withdrawal filed before 31 December 2025 (R. 370.9(b)(i) RoP, old version)

Pre‑2026 rule: 60% refund for withdrawal before closure of written procedure. From 1 January 2026: 50%. Transitional clause applies new rate only to actions filed after 31 December 2025.

Appellant withdrawing an appeal is generally the unsuccessful party and pays appeal costs (Art. 69(1) UPCA; R. 151(d) RoP)

The appellant's argument that the revocation action was unnecessary given parallel EPO proceedings failed; general cost rule still applies on withdrawal.

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_5/2025, UPC_CoA_237/2025, UPC_CoA_328/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal proceedings (withdrawal of appeal)

5. Parties

Appellant (Defendant at first instance): Juul Labs International, Inc.

Respondent (Claimant at first instance): NJOY Netherlands B.V.

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 498 115, EP 3 430 921, EP 3 504 990

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 265.1 RoP

R. 370.9(b)(i) RoP (old version)

R. 151(d) RoP

Art. 69(1) UPCA

Art. 105a EPC

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.