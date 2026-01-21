Court Of Appeal, January 9, 2026, Order, UPC_CoA_5/2025, UPC_CoA_237/2025, UPC_CoA_328/2025

- in European Union
1. Key takeaways
Withdrawal of appeal permitted upon respondent consent (R. 265.1 RoP)
The rule for withdrawing an action applies equally to appeals. The respondent's consent fulfills the condition for withdrawal, as they no longer have a legitimate interest in a decision.
60% court-fee refund where withdrawal filed before 31 December 2025 (R. 370.9(b)(i) RoP, old version)
Pre‑2026 rule: 60% refund for withdrawal before closure of written procedure. From 1 January 2026: 50%. Transitional clause applies new rate only to actions filed after 31 December 2025.
Appellant withdrawing an appeal is generally the unsuccessful party and pays appeal costs (Art. 69(1) UPCA; R. 151(d) RoP)
The appellant's argument that the revocation action was unnecessary given parallel EPO proceedings failed; general cost rule still applies on withdrawal.
2. Division
Court of Appeal
3. UPC number
UPC_CoA_5/2025, UPC_CoA_237/2025, UPC_CoA_328/2025
4. Type of proceedings
Appeal proceedings (withdrawal of appeal)
5. Parties
Appellant (Defendant at first instance): Juul Labs International, Inc.
Respondent (Claimant at first instance): NJOY Netherlands B.V.
6. Patent(s)
EP 3 498 115, EP 3 430 921, EP 3 504 990
7. Jurisdictions
UPC
8. Body of legislation / Rules
R. 265.1 RoP
R. 370.9(b)(i) RoP (old version)
R. 151(d) RoP
Art. 69(1) UPCA
Art. 105a EPC
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]