UPC Court Of Appeal, Order Of April 30, 2025, UPC_CoA_5/2025 (See Also UPC_CoA_237/2025)

Key takeaways
Order regarding request for stay of proceedings (R. 295 RoP)
In an action for revocation, where both parties agreed to a stay, the appeal proceedings have been stayed pending the outcome of parallel opposition proceedings before the EPO Boards of Appeal, where the opposition proceedings could be expected to result in a final decision soon after, in any case rapidly, in relation to the possible date for an oral hearing before the Court of Appeal.
1. Division
CoA Luxembourg
2. UPC number
UPC_CoA_5/2025; UPC_CoA_237/2025
3. Type of proceedings
Action for revocation
4. Parties
Applicant: Juul Labs International, Inc.
Respondent: NJOY Netherlands B.V.
5. Patent(s)
EP3498115
6. Body of legislation / Rules
Art. 33 (10) UPCA, R. 295 RoP
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.