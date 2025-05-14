ARTICLE
14 May 2025

UPC Court Of Appeal, Order Of April 30, 2025, UPC_CoA_5/2025 (See Also UPC_CoA_237/2025)

BP
Bardehle Pagenberg

Contributor

Bardehle Pagenberg logo
BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.
Explore Firm Details
In an action for revocation, where both parties agreed to a stay, the appeal proceedings have been stayed pending the outcome of parallel opposition proceedings before the EPO Boards of Appeal...
Germany Intellectual Property
Lisa Fleidl
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Key takeaways

Order regarding request for stay of proceedings (R. 295 RoP)

In an action for revocation, where both parties agreed to a stay, the appeal proceedings have been stayed pending the outcome of parallel opposition proceedings before the EPO Boards of Appeal, where the opposition proceedings could be expected to result in a final decision soon after, in any case rapidly, in relation to the possible date for an oral hearing before the Court of Appeal.

1. Division

CoA Luxembourg

2. UPC number

UPC_CoA_5/2025; UPC_CoA_237/2025

3. Type of proceedings

Action for revocation

4. Parties

Applicant: Juul Labs International, Inc.
Respondent: NJOY Netherlands B.V.

5. Patent(s)

EP3498115

6. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 33 (10) UPCA, R. 295 RoP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lisa Fleidl
Lisa Fleidl
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More