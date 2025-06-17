LD Munich, June 6, 2025, Decision, UPC_CFI_324/2024, UPC_CFI_487/2024

Key takeaways

Burden of proof for non-infringement

If the defendant claims that infringement is impossible due to factors outside the scope of the patent claim, the defendant must prove this. The claimant does not need to address such external factors.

In the decision, the defendant unsuccessfully argued that infringement was impossible due to the design of existing pile pipes. However, Defendant failed to prove it was technically impossible to manufacture a suitable pipe.

"Suitability" for infringement

A device infringes if it has the claimed capabilities, regardless of the user's intent or frequency of achieving the patented effect.

Even occasional achievement of the patented features is sufficient for infringement.

Claim interpretation

Claim terms are construed in context of the entire patent, including description and drawings.

The court rejected the Defendant's narrow interpretation of claim terms.

Patent validity and amendment

Patents can be amended during UPC proceedings to address validity challenges based on cited prior art.

While the original claim 1 was revoked for lack of novelty, the claimant's amended claim (auxiliary request 3) was upheld as novel and inventive.

Injunctions, recall, and destruction orders

Injunctions, recall, and destruction orders are available and proportionality objections require substantiation.

The court granted broad injunctive relief and corrective measures, rejecting the Defendant's proportionality arguments due to lack of evidence.

Costs and scope

Cost allocation depends on the parties' relative success. UPC decisions apply across all member states where the patent is valid.

Costs were split 80/20, and the judgment is immediately enforceable with penalties for non-compliance.

Division

Local Division Munich

UPC number

UPC_CFI_324/2024, UPC_CFI_487/2024

Type of proceedings

Main infringement action with counterclaim for revocation and requests for amendment of the patent

Parties

Tiroler Rohre GmbH (Claimant in infringement action and Defendant in counterclaim for revocation)

vs.

SSAB Swedish Steel GmbH, SSAB Europe Oy (Defendant in infringement action and Claimant in counterclaim for revocation)

Patent(s)

EP 2 839 083

Jurisdictions

UPC contracting member states where the European patent is valid (Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Sweden)

Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 33(1)(b), 33(3)(a), 34, 47(1), 54, 63, 65(2), 73(1), 76(2), 82 UPCA

Rule 118.8 RoP, 220.1(a), 224.1(a) RoP

Art. 138 EPC

