4 Good Reasons To Outsource Trademark Docketing

Trademark docketing requires time, effort, and resources, placing a strain on many businesses—especially those expanding their IP portfolios. In this article, we discuss four good reasons to outsource trademark docketing and explore the role and capabilities oftrademark docketing software.

Companies and law firms use trademark docketing services and trademark docketing software to track the due dates on trademark applications, renewals, and related matters. For example, trademark applications willhave multiple due dates depending on the jurisdiction and their requirements, and an error or a missed deadline can result in a substantial cost to the company. That's why docketing programs need to be managed carefully by legal specialists.

How Does Trademark Docketing Work?

A trademark docketing system can be set up either by the company or their external legal advisor—typically, using specialist trademark docketing software. This software comprises a set of automated tools that use a database of country-specific laws to determine the relevant due dates throughout the lifecycle of a trademark. An application is then entered into the docketing system by a legalprofessional and monitored throughout the process.

Which Trademark Docketing Software Should I Choose?