4 Good Reasons To Outsource Trademark Docketing

Trademark docketing requires time, effort, and resources, placing a strain on many businesses—especially those expanding their IP portfolios. In this article, we discuss four good reasons to outsource trademark docketing and explore the role and capabilities oftrademark docketing software.
Companies and law firms use trademark docketing services and trademark docketing software to track the due dates on trademark applications, renewals, and related matters. For example, trademark applications willhave multiple due dates depending on the jurisdiction and their requirements, and an error or a missed deadline can result in a substantial cost to the company. That's why docketing programs need to be managed carefully by legal specialists.
How Does Trademark Docketing Work?
A trademark docketing system can be set up either by the company or their external legal advisor—typically, using specialist trademark docketing software. This software comprises a set of automated tools that use a database of country-specific laws to determine the relevant due dates throughout the lifecycle of a trademark. An application is then entered into the docketing system by a legalprofessional and monitored throughout the process.
Which Trademark Docketing Software Should I Choose?
By integrating data, services, and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, modern trademark docketing software has the potential to automate your workflows, enhance accuracy, and reduce manual workload.
Why Should I Outsource IP Docketing?
There are a few reasons to outsource your docketing requirements to an administrative support services provider.
- 1. Access to Industry Best Practices
Busy IP teams often lack the time and capacity to establish strategies for documenting or standardizing processes, even those they think are essential. By incorporating a dedicated external resource into your team, you can record your preferred methods and standard operating procedures into a "playbook" or training manual, as well as assess and refresh them to align with industry best practices while avoiding disruptive changes to your daily operations.
- 2. Access to Knowledgeable and Experienced Users
Working with an administrative support service provider delivers access to experienced specialists who deal with trademark docketing processes and programs every day. Given the potentially high cost of human error, your docketing software must be managed by an expert with knowledge and experience of the advanced tools you may require.
When a trademark application is entered into the docketing system, they must enter the correct information because errors can be very costly to a business. Likewise, using a well-built docketing system is vital, as human error can occur on the software development side, which can also be equally costly to a business. For example, if a system calculates a due date as '1 month' instead of '30 days,' an application deadline could be missed.
- 3. Reduce Costs and Resources
When your email inbox is consistently flooded with requests from your business units or clients, having someone reliable to manage daily tasks and address backlogs that inevitably accumulate over time can be very beneficial. Similarly, when an urgent task unexpectedly appears on your desk or a coworker becomes unavailable, collaborating with an external partner can help alleviate the stress and responsibility of handling unforeseen workloads.
- 4. Timely Responsiveness
Paralegals must manage a constant flow of emails, documents, and docketing duties, which must be handled efficiently regardless of illness, staff shortages, or other unforeseen emergencies. Collaborating with an external administrative support specialist offers a crucial safety net while allowing internal resources to focus on other essential activities, like onboarding, training, and supervising new hires.
Which IP Administrative Functions Should You Outsource?
