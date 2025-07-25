ARTICLE
25 July 2025

Markify: 'One Tool For All' – Discover Our Use Cases Across Pharma, Veterinary, Technical Domains

During our live session, nearly 80% of attendees said they could see themselves using AI tools to assist with reviewing trademark search results.
Worldwide Intellectual Property
Leslie Meritt and Marie Farges

What about you?Could AI help simplify your trademark review process?

In this on-demand webinar, we explore how professionals in thepharmaceutical,veterinary, andtechnologysectors are adapting their workflows with smarter tools. UsingMarkify—a centralized, intuitive trademark search platform—we walk through solutions that help tackle complex naming challenges, cross-registry searches, and high-stakes decision-making.

Topics Covered:

  • How to work with Pharma-specific data, POCA search, and the 'Merged' tab for more comprehensive analysis
  • Best practices for multi-source searches, including Trademark Registries and the FDA Green Book
  • A walkthrough of the Beta AI-powered Goods & Services similarity search for faster, more accurate results
  • A preview of the upcoming Bulk Search feature to manage larger projects more efficiently
  • Using Qthena, our dedicated AI Assisitant for IP Productivity, to generate AI-supported risk assessment drafts from search outcomes

Key Takeaways:

  • See how Markify supports diverse industry needs with precision and ease
  • Get practical tips drawn from real-world workflows and use cases
  • Learn how AI and automation can enhance your trademark review process
  • Discover how Questel's integrated solutions can elevate your trademark strategy from search to decision

Curious to see how your peers are rethinking their trademark workflows?
Fill out the form to watch the webinar and explore smarter ways to manage your trademark search process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

