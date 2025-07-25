Markify: 'One Tool For All' – Discover Our Use Cases Across Pharma, Veterinary, Technical Domains

During our live session, nearly80% of attendeessaid they could see themselves usingAI tools to assist with reviewing trademark search results.

What about you?Could AI help simplify your trademark review process?

In this on-demand webinar, we explore how professionals in thepharmaceutical,veterinary, andtechnologysectors are adapting their workflows with smarter tools. UsingMarkify—a centralized, intuitive trademark search platform—we walk through solutions that help tackle complex naming challenges, cross-registry searches, and high-stakes decision-making.

Topics Covered:

How to work with Pharma-specific data, POCA search, and the 'Merged' tab for more comprehensive analysis

Best practices for multi-source searches, including Trademark Registries and the FDA Green Book

A walkthrough of the Beta AI-powered Goods & Services similarity search for faster, more accurate results

A preview of the upcoming Bulk Search feature to manage larger projects more efficiently

Using Qthena, our dedicated AI Assisitant for IP Productivity, to generate AI-supported risk assessment drafts from search outcomes

Key Takeaways:

See how Markify supports diverse industry needs with precision and ease

Get practical tips drawn from real-world workflows and use cases

Learn how AI and automation can enhance your trademark review process

Discover how Questel's integrated solutions can elevate your trademark strategy from search to decision

Curious to see how your peers are rethinking their trademark workflows?

Fill out the form to watch the webinar and explore smarter ways to manage your trademark search process.

