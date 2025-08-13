Unlocking IP Protection For Startups

A Guide to the EUIPO SME Fund

For startups, brand protection, product designs, and innovations is essential—but it can also be expensive. That's where theEUIPO SME Fund 2025comes in. This initiative offers financial support to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the EU and Ukraine secure their intellectual property (IP) rights.

The SME Fund in a Nutshell

The SME Fund, funded by theEuropean Commissionand implemented by theEuropean Union Intellectual Property Office(EUIPO), is designed to provide targeted financial assistance to SMEs within the European Union. This initiative aims to enhance the capacity of SMEs to register and manage IP assets, including patents, trademarks, designs, and plant varieties.

The Ideas Powered for Business SME Fund is a grant program aimed at helping SMEs within the EU safeguard their IP rights. The fund was relaunched on the 3rdof February 2025, and it offers up to a maximum of €7,050 per SME in vouchers to support IP protection. Having been active since 2023, the fund steadily gained popularity as SMEs came to appreciate how straightforward the application process is and how much value could be derived from the resulting IP rights.

Eligibility Criteria

The European Commission defines SMEs based on the number of employees and either turnover or balance sheet. For eligibility, companies must not employ more than 250 employees and have an annual turnover not exceeding €50 million or an annual balance sheet total not exceeding €43 million1.

To support these businesses in protecting their IP rights, the SME Fund operates a voucher-based reimbursement system that streamlines financial support for IP-related expenses.

The IP Scan

The IP Scan service delivers personalized support to SMEs by identifying and assessing their intangible assets. It offers strategic guidance on how to incorporate IP protection into their overall business development plans, enabling SMEs to make the most of their intellectual property and use it as a driver for growth. This is not available in all member states.

The Trademark and Design Registration Fund

This is the most relevant voucher for startups. It covers up to 75% of the fees for applying for trademarks and designs at the EU, national, or regional level. This includes:

Application fees

Additional class fees

Examination, registration, and publication fees

Deferment of publication (for designs)

Startups can also receive 50% reimbursement for international trademark and design applications filed through the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)—though this does not apply to Ukrainian applicants.

This voucher is ideal for startups looking to protect their brand identity, logos, product packaging, or innovative designs. It can cover up to €700 per business, making it a cost-effective way to secure valuable IP rights early in your growth journey.

Community Plant Varieties

The voucher supports businesses involved in agriculture or biotechnology. It covers up to €1,500 for the online application and examination fees of plant varieties protected under the EU system. While this may not apply to most tech startups, it's highly relevant for agri-tech or biotech ventures.

Why IP Matters for Startups

Intellectual property (IP) is more than just legal protection—it's a strategic asset that can drive growth, attract investment, and boost competitiveness. According to a2025 joint studyby the EUIPO and the European Patent Office, SMEs that own IP rights generate 44% more revenue per employee and pay 43% higher wages than those without IP portfolios. Despite these clear benefits, fewer than 10% of European SMEs currently hold any form of registered IP, such as trademarks, patents, or designs . For startups in Malta and across the EU, this highlights a major opportunity: securing IP early can significantly enhance your business performance and long-term value.

What this means for you

The SME Fund offers valuable financial support to help small and medium-sized enterprises protect their intellectual property. If you're an SME based in the EU, you may be eligible for reimbursement on costs related to registering trademarks, designs, and patents at both the national and EU levels. The fund also covers part of the fees for professional representation when preparing and filing European patent applications. Successful applicants receive a voucher, which can be used to register IP through the appropriate bodies, such as national IP offices, the EUIPO, or the European Patent Office, before claiming reimbursement. Applications are reviewed regularly, but since the funds are capped, they are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Footnote

1. Commission Recommendation of 6 May 2003 concerning the definition of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (Text with EEA relevance) (notified under document number C (2003) 1422).

Originally published 14/07/2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter.