ARTICLE
7 January 2026

Deep Learning Patent Landscape: The Rise Of Multimodal AI, Intelligent Agents, And Digital Humans

Q
Questel

Contributor

Questel logo
Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.
Explore Firm Details
Building on our previous report on Deep Learning and Large Language Models published in early 2025, this new study looks at the next stage of deep learning innovation through recent patent activity.
Worldwide Intellectual Property
Xavier Dieumegard and Houssem Arbaoui
Xavier Dieumegard’s articles from Questel are most popular:
  • in European Union
Questel are most popular:
  • within International Law topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Technology industries

Building on our previous report on Deep Learning and Large Language Models published in early 2025, this new study looks at the next stage of deep learning innovation through recent patent activity.

The report focuses on three fast-growing and increasingly connected areas: Multimodal AI, Intelligent Agents, and Digital Humans. These technologies go beyond text-based AI and enable systems that can see, listen, reason, act, and interact in more human-like ways.

This eBook provides an overview of global patent filing trends, the main innovators, and the strategies shaping the move toward more interactive, autonomous, and embodied AI systems. It shows how progress in multimodal understanding, agent-based decision making, and digital human interfaces is changing how AI is developed and applied across many industries.

Download the eBook to understand where AI innovation is heading and how patent activity reflects this transformation, or contact our Subject Matter Experts to learn more.

Click here to view the original article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Xavier Dieumegard
Xavier Dieumegard
Photo of Houssem Arbaoui
Houssem Arbaoui
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More