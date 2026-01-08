ARTICLE
8 January 2026

Future-Proof Your Design Management

Q
Questel

Contributor

Questel logo
Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.
Explore Firm Details
Secure your design rights and stay ahead of regulatory changes with practical, expert-led insights.
Worldwide Intellectual Property
Questel
Questel ’s articles from Questel are most popular:
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
Questel are most popular:
  • within International Law topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Technology industries

Secure your design rights and stay ahead of regulatory changes with practical, expert-led insights. As the design protection landscape shifts in the EU, aligning your strategy with legal and procedural updates is more crucial than ever. This 45-minute on-demand webinar equips you with the knowledge to strengthen your portfolio, avoid common pitfalls, and understand the impact of the latest EU design reform on your business.

What You'll Learn:

  • The concept of industrial designs and what qualifies for protection
  • Differences between registered and unregistered designs—and how to use both efficiently
  • How to approach design protection from a geographic perspective
  • Highlights from the EU design reform that could affect your current or future filings
  • An overview of support services, including search tools, renewals, and more

To watch our video, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Questel
Questel
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More