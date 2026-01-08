Future-Proof Your Design Management

Secure your design rights and stay ahead of regulatory changes with practical, expert-led insights. As the design protection landscape shifts in the EU, aligning your strategy with legal and procedural updates is more crucial than ever. This 45-minute on-demand webinar equips you with the knowledge to strengthen your portfolio, avoid common pitfalls, and understand the impact of the latest EU design reform on your business.

What You'll Learn:

The concept of industrial designs and what qualifies for protection

Differences between registered and unregistered designs—and how to use both efficiently

How to approach design protection from a geographic perspective

Highlights from the EU design reform that could affect your current or future filings

An overview of support services, including search tools, renewals, and more

