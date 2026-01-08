Future-Proof Your Design Management

- in European Union
Secure your design rights and stay ahead of regulatory changes with practical, expert-led insights. As the design protection landscape shifts in the EU, aligning your strategy with legal and procedural updates is more crucial than ever. This 45-minute on-demand webinar equips you with the knowledge to strengthen your portfolio, avoid common pitfalls, and understand the impact of the latest EU design reform on your business.
What You'll Learn:
- The concept of industrial designs and what qualifies for protection
- Differences between registered and unregistered designs—and how to use both efficiently
- How to approach design protection from a geographic perspective
- Highlights from the EU design reform that could affect your current or future filings
- An overview of support services, including search tools, renewals, and more
