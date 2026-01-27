ARTICLE
27 January 2026

LD Mannheim, January 19, 2026, Order Regarding Confidentiality Of FRAND Negotiations, UPC_CFI_481/2025

BP
Bardehle Pagenberg

Contributor

The information to be protected is confidential information belonging to at least one of the parties, because it relates to not publicly known details from the confidential licence negotiations between them.
Germany Intellectual Property
Sabrina Hütt
1. Key takeaways

General order was issued stipulating that submissions on details of FRAND negotiations between the parties, even if they are only introduced into the proceedings in future pleadings, are already protected under R. 262A RoP

The information to be protected is confidential information belonging to at least one of the parties, because it relates to not publicly known details from the confidential licence negotiations between them. Taking the circumstances of the individual case and the interests of the parties involved into account, it is justified to protect said information by measures pursuant to R. 262A RoP.

It is justified to extend the protection to future submissions dealing with FRAND licence negotiations between the parties. This avoids the request and issuance of (essentially) identical orders after each written submission.

In addition, the parties reserve the right to apply for a stricter confidentiality regime for highly confidential information, e.g., information about third-party license agreements.

However, the protection of confidentiality only relates to the specific information. The abstract FRAND discussion will take place publicly. The public will only be excluded under specific circumstances.

2. Division

Local Division Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_481/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement Action; Court order regarding confidentiality of FRAND negotiations in general

5. Parties

Claimant: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Defendant: HMD Global Oy

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 667 981

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 262A RoP

LD-Mannheim_19-January -2026_UPC_CFI_481_2025

Download

Authors
Sabrina Hütt
