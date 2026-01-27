ARTICLE
27 January 2026

The World's Leading Wi-Fi Owners—2026

Download the newest report from Patently, assessing ownership of standard essential patents relating to Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 5 technologies.
The emergence of Wi-Fi 6 as the dominant wireless standard for next-generation connected devices and services is reflected in the fast-evolving landscape of  standard essential patent (SEP) creation, licensing, and litigation.

Created in collaboration with innovative SaaS-based platform Patently, this comprehensive report analyzes the top 75 owners of Wi-Fi 6 and the top 25 owners of Wi-Fi 5 SEPs, delivering vital information about their corporate background, technological contributions, patent statistics, licensing strategies, and notable strategic moves.

Why Download This Report?

  • Stay at the forefront of innovation trends in the global Wi-Fi ecosystem with Patently's comprehensive ranking of the top 10 Wi-Fi 6 SEP owners worldwide and the top 5 Wi-Fi 5 SEP owners.

  • Discover why the licensing of Wi-Fi SEPs represents such a complex terrain to navigate, and why this has led to a surge in Wi-Fi SEP litigation. 
     
  • Access trusted data for strategic decision-making, including Questel's Patently License (PLQ) essentiality ratings, powered by Verified Essentiality filters, so licensees can focus on the declared patent families that matter. 
     
  • Navigate the complexities of SEP licensing with advanced analytics tools and gain clarity on SEP ownership through trusted, cross-verified essentiality assessments by Questel's experts at Concur IP.
     

The landscape of Wi-Fi technology is evolving rapidly. Don't miss this essential guide to SEP ownership.

