The World's Leading Wi-Fi Owners—2026

- within Intellectual Property topic(s)
- in European Union
- in European Union
- in European Union
- with readers working within the Technology industries
Download the newest report from Patently, assessing ownership of standard essential patents relating to Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 5 technologies.
The emergence of Wi-Fi 6 as the dominant wireless standard for next-generation connected devices and services is reflected in the fast-evolving landscape of standard essential patent (SEP) creation, licensing, and litigation.
Created in collaboration with innovative SaaS-based platform Patently, this comprehensive report analyzes the top 75 owners of Wi-Fi 6 and the top 25 owners of Wi-Fi 5 SEPs, delivering vital information about their corporate background, technological contributions, patent statistics, licensing strategies, and notable strategic moves.
Why Download This Report?
- Stay at the forefront of innovation trends in the global Wi-Fi ecosystem with Patently's comprehensive ranking of the top 10 Wi-Fi 6 SEP owners worldwide and the top 5 Wi-Fi 5 SEP owners.
- Discover why the licensing of Wi-Fi SEPs represents such a
complex terrain to navigate, and why this has led to a surge in
Wi-Fi SEP litigation.
- Access trusted data for strategic decision-making, including
Questel's Patently License (PLQ) essentiality ratings, powered
by Verified Essentiality filters, so licensees can focus on the
declared patent families that matter.
- Navigate the complexities of SEP licensing with advanced
analytics tools and gain clarity on SEP ownership through trusted,
cross-verified essentiality assessments by Questel's experts at
Concur IP.
The landscape of Wi-Fi technology is evolving rapidly. Don't miss this essential guide to SEP ownership.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]