The World's Leading Wi-Fi Owners—2026

Download the newest report from Patently, assessing ownership of standard essential patents relating to Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 5 technologies.

The emergence of Wi-Fi 6 as the dominant wireless standard for next-generation connected devices and services is reflected in the fast-evolving landscape of standard essential patent (SEP) creation, licensing, and litigation.

Created in collaboration with innovative SaaS-based platform Patently, this comprehensive report analyzes the top 75 owners of Wi-Fi 6 and the top 25 owners of Wi-Fi 5 SEPs, delivering vital information about their corporate background, technological contributions, patent statistics, licensing strategies, and notable strategic moves.

Why Download This Report?

Stay at the forefront of innovation trends in the global Wi-Fi ecosystem with Patently's comprehensive ranking of the top 10 Wi-Fi 6 SEP owners worldwide and the top 5 Wi-Fi 5 SEP owners.

Discover why the licensing of Wi-Fi SEPs represents such a complex terrain to navigate, and why this has led to a surge in Wi-Fi SEP litigation.



Access trusted data for strategic decision-making, including Questel's Patently License (PLQ) essentiality ratings, powered by Verified Essentiality filters, so licensees can focus on the declared patent families that matter.



Navigate the complexities of SEP licensing with advanced analytics tools and gain clarity on SEP ownership through trusted, cross-verified essentiality assessments by Questel's experts at Concur IP.



The landscape of Wi-Fi technology is evolving rapidly. Don't miss this essential guide to SEP ownership.

