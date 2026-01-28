The World's Leading 5G SEP Owners—2026

Questel ’s articles from Questel are most popular:

Download the latest Patently 100 Annual Cellular Ranking, a detailed review of standard essential patent ownership in 5G cellular technology.

5G underpins the modern mobile communications ecosystem, but the landscape of 5G standard essential patent (SEP) ownership and licensing is extraordinarily complex. Created in collaboration with innovative SaaS-based platform Patently, this comprehensive report delivers essential insights for licensors and licensees navigating the evolving 5G landscape.

What's Inside the Report?

Global SEP Ownership Trends: Discover the top 10 5G SEP owners worldwide, and the new market entrants who are impacting the dominance of the more established players. Find out what the dramatic increase in SEPs declared to 5G means for SEP licensing strategies, and how policymakers are exploring frameworks to improve SEP licensing efficiency and fairness.



Essentiality Ratings & Data: Explore Questel's Patently License (PLQ) essentiality ratings, powered by Verified Essentiality filters, so licensees can focus on the declared patent families that matter. Gain clarity on SEP ownership through trusted, cross-verified essentiality assessments by Questel's experts at Concur IP.



Expanded Coverage: Analyze ownership by geographical and technological scope. Quantify SEP families more accurately with Patently's enhanced methodologies.



Why Download This Report?

Access trusted data for strategic decision-making.

Navigate the complexities of SEP licensing with advanced analytics tools.

Stay at the forefront of innovation trends in the global 5G ecosystem.

Don't miss this opportunity to explore the power dynamics shaping 5G technology today.

