LD Paris, January 16, 2026, Decision On The Merits, UPC_CFI_702/2024, UPC_CFI_369/2025

In view of the CJEU decision BSH vs Electrolux, the UPC does not have jurisdiction to rule on the validity of the Swiss part of the EP (non-UPC state, Lugano Convention).

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

Article Insights

Bardehle Pagenberg are most popular: within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

in European Union

Action on Infringement of Swiss part of European patent (non-UPC, Lugano Convention state)

In view of the CJEU decision BSH vs Electrolux, the UPC does not have jurisdiction to rule on the validity of the Swiss part of the EP (non-UPC state, Lugano Convention). But it can rule on infringement unless there is a reasonable risk that the patent will be revoked by the Swiss authorities in which case the UPC must stay the infringement proceedings. In the present case, the UPC found a significant risk in view of the unconditional limitations of the patent by claimant in the UPC states, whereas the Swiss part was left in the initially granted form. In the absence of pending revocation proceedings in Switzerland, the UPC did not stay and dismissed the infringement claim. (Mn. 123-125)

Retroactive Effect of Limitation of an European patent with unitary effect

The limitation of an European patent with unitary effect takes effect retroactively from the date of grant of the European patent. It is deemed to be valid from the date of its grant as long as it has not been revoked by a court. (Mn. 141)

Common general knowledge

A document that is not accessible to the public (here: internal technical document+marketed product+commercial brochures) does not belong to the common general knowledge. (Mn. 58-60)

1. Division

Paris Local Division

2. UPC number

UPC_CFI_702/2024, UPC_CFI_369/2025

3. Type of proceedings

Infringement action, counterclaim for revocation

4. Parties

IMC Créations vs Mul-T-Lock

5. Patent(s)

EP 4 153 830

6. Jurisdictions

UPC member states, Switzerland

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.