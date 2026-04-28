AVERA-IP Selects Questel’s Qthena To Enhance AI-Driven Patent Drafting And Prosecution Workflows

Questel, a leading provider of intellectual property (IP) and innovation management solutions, today announced that AVERA-IP has selected its Qthena solution to support and optimize its patent drafting and prosecution activities.

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

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Paris, France – April 14 — Questel, a leading provider of intellectual property (IP) and innovation management solutions, today announced that AVERA-IP has selected its Qthena solution to support and optimize its patent drafting and prosecution activities.

AVERA-IP is an independent intellectual property consultancy supporting clients with patent strategy, prior art searches, and IP portfolio development. As demand for efficiency and quality in patent drafting and prosecution continues to grow, the firm has chosen Qthena to support its professionals across selected drafting and prosecution tasks through AI-powered assistance, while ensuring that all legal and technical assessment, professional judgment, and strategic decision-making remain under the control of its attorneys and consultants.

With Qthena, AVERA-IP’s teams will benefit from a unified interface designed to support patent professionals throughout the drafting and prosecution process. The solution leverages artificial intelligence to assist with tasks such as preparing draft language, reviewing office actions, and suggesting structured responses—helping reduce repetitive work while maintaining high standards of quality and consistency.

“Qthena is designed to augment the expertise of IP professionals, enabling them to work more efficiently while maintaining full control over their strategic decisions. We look forward to supporting AVERA-IP in optimizing its patent workflows.” said Giuseppe Maisto at Questel.

By combining AI-powered assistance with human expertise, Qthena enables IP professionals to accelerate drafting timelines, improve consistency across documents, and focus more on high-value strategic tasks.

This collaboration reflects Questel’s ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, AI-driven solutions that empower IP professionals to improve productivity and unlock greater value from their intellectual property processes.

About AVERA-IP

AVERA-IP is an independent intellectual property consultancy supporting SMEs and large companies in protecting and enhancing the value of their innovation assets. The firm advises on patents, trademarks, and designs, combining technical expertise with business-oriented IP analysis. Built on reliability, dynamism, and strategy, AVERA-IP’s approach helps clients develop effective IP strategies that foster innovation, competitiveness, and long-term growth. The firm is based in Milan and Reggio Emilia. Further information is available at avera-ip.com.

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