From Chicken Restaurants To Liqueur Bottles: Louis Vuitton And The Limits Of Luxury Trademark Protection

Counterfeiting is not an abstract threat for brands like Louis Vuitton. It is an everyday reality. LV's signature monogram and its iconic brown-and-gold palette are among the most copied visual identities in the world. Protecting them is not optional, it is existential. But as LV's enforcement record grows, so does a more complicated question: where does protection end and overclaiming begin?

Trama is a unique digital solution for trademark registration. It enables easy, fast and affordable protection of your brand all around the globe. Trama belongs to one of the top trademark providers globally. Since 2020, we have filed well over 30 000 trademarks in over 100 jurisdictions and settled hundreds of IP cases. Our aim is to reshape brand protection and provide access to quality & affordable trademark registration services. Our platform combines advanced technology with expert legal guidance, simplifying the complex process of trademark registration for businesses of all sizes.

Article Insights

Tomas Orsula’s articles from Trama are most popular: within Intellectual Property topic(s)

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union Trama are most popular: within Intellectual Property topic(s)

Counterfeiting is not an abstract threat for brands like Louis Vuitton. It is an everyday reality. LV's signature monogram and its iconic brown-and-gold palette are among the most copied visual identities in the world. Protecting them is not optional, it is existential. But as LV's enforcement record grows, so does a more complicated question: where does protection end and overclaiming begin?

The most copied brand in the world

Louis Vuitton is not simply a luxury fashion house. It is one of the most recognised commercial symbols on the planet, and with that recognition comes a persistent shadow economy. Data from the Korea Customs Service found that Louis Vuitton was the most frequently counterfeited brand in seized goods, ahead of Chanel, Gucci, and Hermès. The pandemic accelerated the problem: as social media marketplaces expanded, so did the quiet trade in knockoffs.

For a brand whose entire value proposition rests on exclusivity and authenticity, every fake bag sold is a genuine injury. It is not surprising, then, that Louis Vuitton pursues trademark enforcement with unusual tenacity. It has built one of the most active intellectual property litigation programmes in the fashion industry, pursuing not just counterfeiters but any entity whose name, logo, or visual identity it believes too closely echoes its own.

Most of those cases are straightforward. But some are not.

Louis Vuitton vs. a Korean fried chicken restaurant

In 2015, the French fashion house filed suit in Seoul against a fried chicken restaurant called Louis Vuitton Dak. The restaurant's name was a bilingual pun:dakreferencestong dak, the Korean word for whole chicken. Its logo, however, bore a more than passing resemblance to Louis Vuitton's iconic monogram, and its packaging borrowed liberally from the fashion house's visual language.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled in Louis Vuitton's favour. The restaurant owner was ordered to pay close to $12,750 per day for a period of 29 days during which a modified name remained displayed. When the owner subsequently renamed the business LOUISVUI TONDAK a further fine followed for non-compliance.

The case is easy to understand from Louis Vuitton's perspective. The name was clearly derivative, and the visual mimicry was deliberate. Even if no one genuinely believed they were eating a meal endorsed by a Parisian luxury house, the deliberate borrowing of LV's identity for commercial gain was exactly the kind of conduct trademark law is designed to discourage.

Different industries, low likelihood of confusion, and yet, a legitimate case.

Louis Vuitton vs. My Other Bag

If the Korean restaurant case sits near the defensible end of LV's enforcement spectrum, the dispute with My Other Bag pushed into different territory.

My Other Bag was a small American company selling affordable canvas tote bags ($30–$60) printed with cartoonish, deliberately exaggerated illustrations of luxury handbags alongside the phraseMy Other Bag is Louis Vuitton. The joke was deliberate and legible: a riff on the classicMy Other Carbumper sticker format, gently lampooning the culture of conspicuous luxury consumption.

Louis Vuitton sued, alleging trademark infringement and brand dilution. The company argued that MOB's bags created a likelihood of consumer confusion and undermined the distinctiveness of its trademarks.

The courts did not agree. The US District Court for the Southern District of New York granted summary judgment for MOB, and the Second Circuit affirmed. The bags were a parody. They targeted a different market, there was no evidence of actual consumer confusion, and they were not copies but they were jokesaboutLouis Vuitton. The Supreme Court declined to hear LV's final appeal.

The case illustrates the limits of dilution claims against clearly satirical work. Courts have generally been reluctant to suppress commercial commentary that is plainly humorous and non-confusing, even when a famous brand is the subject of the joke.

Louis Vuitton vs. a Portuguese liqueur producer

Not all of LV's disputes revolve around its name or designs. In some cases, the two letters are already enough to sue.

Licores do Vale, a small Portuguese liqueur company based in Monção, uses an LV logo, with an inverted V, on its bottles and brand communications. André Ferreira, the company's producer, explained the symbolism straightforwardly: theLstands for liqueurs, theVfor valley, the inversion represents the mountains surrounding the parish of Longos Vales, and small leaf details evoke the natural landscape.

Louis Vuitton filed suit before Portugal's Intellectual Property Court, accusing the producer of "parasitically exploiting the prestige of a third party's brand" and creating "unfair competition" through a symbol it described as an "almost total reproduction" of its own at a "verbal, phonetic and conceptual" level.

Whether the courts ultimately agree remains to be seen. But the case raises an obvious question: can a luxury brand assert exclusive rights over two of the most common letters in the Latin alphabet? LV and LV inverted are not the same mark. The contexts, fashion versus regional artisan liqueur, are entirely different. The commercial audiences are unlikely to overlap. And yet the case proceeds.

Louis Vuitton vs. a Family gardening business

The UK already offered a partial answer, and it did not go LV's way.

L V Bespoke is a small, family-run gardening company that applied to register a stylisedLV Bespokemark for goods including plants, planters, and metal plant supports in Classes 6 and 31. Louis Vuitton, which holds several UK registrations including some covering Class 6, opposed the application, once again arguing both likelihood of confusion and reputational linkage.

The UK Intellectual Property Office was unconvinced. Despite Louis Vuitton submitting evidence of global recognition and a strong track record of successful oppositions, the UKIPO found that neither a likelihood of confusion nor a mental link was established. The opposition failed on all grounds.

The decision matters beyond the individual case. It is a reminder that even brands with outsized global recognition cannot claim effective ownership of common letter combinations across all commercial fields. A gardening company using its founders' initials is not trading on Louis Vuitton's reputation. The mark is not the initials, it is the mark in context, applied to specific goods, aimed at specific consumers.

Where is the line?

None of this means Louis Vuitton is wrong to enforce its trademarks vigorously. The counterfeiting problem is real, and its financial and reputational costs are significant.

But the picture becomes more complicated as the enforcement extends outward: to satire, to unrelated artisan producers, to family businesses using their own initials. And the law, it turns out, does not always follow the brand's preferred logic.

Courts have drawn lines around parody, common letters, and genuine commercial distance. Those are the basic principles that even one of the world's most powerful brands cannot simply override.

What the L V Bespoke case demonstrates, perhaps most usefully, is that the trademark system can hold even under pressure from a well-resourced opponent. Small businesses with legitimate marks in unrelated sectors can register and defend them. The initials LV belong to Louis Vuitton in the context of fashion. They do not belong to Louis Vuitton everywhere else.

That distinction may be obvious. But it still occasionally needs a court to say it out loud.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.