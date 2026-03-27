The Rising Cost Of Trademark Protection: What Applicants Actually Receive For Their Fees

The cost of trademark protection is climbing steadily, but higher fees do not always translate into stronger or faster protection. With fees rising across major offices, businesses must consider not only the upfront cost but the operational and strategic implications of where and how they register their trademarks. The rising cost of IP protection The cost of protecting intellectual property is steadily increasing across major jurisdictions. In recent years, several leading intellectual property offices have announced fee adjustments aimed at covering operational costs, improving services, and discouraging misuse of the trademark system. The United States Patent and Trademark Office introduced a new trademark fee structure that took effect in January 2025. The reform simplified the system by eliminating the distinction between TEAS Plus and TEAS Standard filings, replacing them with a single flat filing fee of $350 per class. Similarly, the UK Intellectual Property Office has announced a roughly 25% increase in trademark fees, scheduled to take effect on April 1, 2026. The base application fee will rise from £170 to £205, with additional class fees increasing from £50 to £60. These adjustments reflect a broader trend across intellectual property systems: maintaining trademark registries and examination processes has become more resource-intensive as the volume of applications continues to grow. Yet higher fees do not necessarily mean that applicants receive the same type or level of examination in every jurisdiction. What trademark fees actually fund Trademark application fees do far more than simply process a form. Intellectual property offices maintain complex legal and administrative systems that support the global trademark ecosystem. Examination of applications One of the primary responsibilities of IP offices is to examine trademark applications. This includes: verifying formal requirements

assessing whether a mark is distinctive

checking compliance with trademark law

reviewing classification of goods and services The depth of this examination varies significantly between offices. Registry maintenance IP offices maintain official trademark registers containing millions of records. These databases must remain searchable, accurate, and publicly accessible for businesses, attorneys, and examiners worldwide. Publication systems After examination, trademark applications are published in official journals or bulletins. This enables third parties to review newly filed marks and raise objections if conflicts arise. Legal infrastructure IP offices also administer legal procedures such as: opposition proceedings

invalidation or revocation actions

appeals against examination decisions Maintaining these systems requires specialized legal staff, digital infrastructure, and administrative support. Comparative overview of major trademark offices While most trademark offices perform similar core functions, their operational models vary significantly. Differences in examination policy, processing timelines, and administrative philosophy can produce very different outcomes for applicants. This analysis focuses on three major institutions:

the United States Patent and Trademark Office

the UK Intellectual Property Office

the European Union Intellectual Property Office

Together, these offices administer trademark protection for some of the world's largest and most economically significant markets.

United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

The USPTO operates one of the most complex trademark systems globally. The United States follows a first-to-use doctrine, under which trademark rights can arise through commercial use even before formal registration.

This legal framework has significant implications for examination policy.

USPTO examiners conduct rigorous ex officio examination, meaning they are obligated to identify and refuse applications that conflict with earlier trademarks. When an examining attorney identifies a likelihood of confusion with an existing mark, the office issues an Office Action, requiring the applicant to respond or amend the application.

This proactive examination contributes to the relatively low application success rate of approximately 56.9%, compared with other jurisdictions.

In addition, the U.S. system requires applicants to demonstrate actual or intended commercial use of the mark. Applications filed on an intent-to-use basis must eventually submit evidence that the mark is being used in commerce before registration can be granted.

As a result of this detailed examination and additional procedural requirements, the registration process typically takes between 12 and 15 months on average, assuming the application is not opposed or delayed by further objections.

UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO)

The UKIPO operates under a first-to-file system, similar to most European jurisdictions. However, its examination practices occupy a middle ground between the strict U.S. model and the more opposition-driven EU approach.

The office conducts a substantive examination that includes assessing distinctiveness and formal compliance. It also performs a search for similar trademarks within its database. However, the existence of a similar mark does not automatically result in refusal.

Instead, the UKIPO informs the applicant and notifies owners of earlier marks, allowing them to oppose the application during the publication period.

This model shifts a portion of the enforcement burden onto trademark owners, who must actively monitor the register and file oppositions when necessary.

The UKIPO is also known for its relatively efficient processing timelines. In straightforward cases where no objections or oppositions arise, a trademark can typically proceed to registration in around five months on average. As a result, the office maintains a relatively high application success rate of around 86.22%.

European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO)

The EUIPO administers the EU trademark (EUTM), which provides protection across all EU member states through a single registration.

One of the defining characteristics of the EUIPO system is its strong reliance on post-filing opposition mechanisms. While the office examines applications for distinctiveness and formal compliance, it generally does not refuse applications based on prior trademarks.

Instead, owners of earlier marks are notified and given an opportunity to oppose the application during a three-month opposition period following publication.

This approach significantly reduces the role of the examiner in conflict detection and places greater emphasis on private enforcement between rights holders.

As a result, the EUIPO has one of the highest approval rates among major trademark offices, with an average success rate of approximately 90.8%.

When comparing these systems, applicants are effectively choosing between different combinations of cost, scrutiny, and procedural efficiency.

Trademark Office Registration Cost Examination Depth Average Timeline Success rate USPTO $350 Extensive conflict examination 12–15 months ~56.9% UKIPO £170 (→ £205 in 2026) Limited conflict examination ~5 months ~86.2% EUIPO €850 Limited conflict examination ~4 months ~90.8%

Strategic considerations when choosing where to file

For businesses seeking trademark protection, the differences between major intellectual property offices are not merely procedural: they shape how risk, timing, and enforcement responsibilities are distributed throughout the life of a trademark.

One of the most important distinctions lies in who is responsible for identifying conflicts between trademarks.

Opposition-driven systems may offer faster registration and higher initial approval rates, but businesses must be proactive in tracking new filings, evaluating risks, and taking timely legal action to prevent unauthorized use or dilution of their marks. While both EUIPO and UKIPO allow trademark owners to set up alerts to receive notifications of potentially conflicting filings, the responsibility for monitoring and defending their marks remains primarily with them.

Timing is another strategic factor. Companies preparing to launch products, enter new markets, or attract investment frequently need a clear timeline for obtaining trademark protection. Offices with longer examination procedures may require earlier filing in order to align with commercial milestones, while faster systems may allow more flexibility in brand rollout strategies.

As official fees continue to evolve, the key issue for applicants will not simply be the price of filing a trademark, but how effectively each system converts those fees into legal certainty and operational predictability for businesses operating in competitive markets.