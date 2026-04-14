EUIPO SME Fund 2026: Reduce Trademark Costs For SMEs

The European Union Intellectual Property Office (“EUIPO”) SME Fund 2026 enables eligible small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to reclaim part of the cost of trademark registration...

Established in 1987, CSB Group offers diverse yet specialised business solutions and commercial services to a vast portfolio of corporate and private clients seeking to setup a business or relocate to Malta. With an 100+ team of qualified professionals we strive to be a partner of choice to our clients, providing them with tailor-made solutions, uniquely aimed at helping them succeed.

Article Insights

Jan Killips Wright’s articles from CSB Group are most popular: in European Union

in European Union CSB Group are most popular: within Employment and HR, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

The European Union Intellectual Property Office (“EUIPO”) SME Fund 2026 enables eligible small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to reclaim part of the cost of trademark registration, giving businesses in Malta and across the EU a measurable financial advantage when securing their brand identity.

If your company plans to register a trademark in 2026, using the SME Fund can reduce upfront expenses, strengthen legal protection, and accelerate access to the market.

Key Takeaways

SMEs in the EU can apply for partial reimbursement of trademark fees starting 2 February 2026

Trademark protection lasts 10 years and can be renewed in 10-year periods

Malta-based businesses must file per class, while an EU trademark covers all 27 Member States

Early filing reduces the risk of conflicts and oppositions

What Is the SME Fund 2026?

The SME Fund is a reimbursement initiative managed by the EUIPO. It supports SMEs by covering part of the cost of:

National trademark applications, including filings in Malta

European Union Trademarks (EUTM) covering all Member States

IP pre-diagnostic services (IP Scan)

Eligible SMEs are defined as companies with fewer than 250 employees and annual turnover below €50 million.

This financial support allows businesses to prioritise early brand protection without delaying their filings due to cost concerns.

Why Trademark Registration Matters in 2026

In 2025, the EUIPO received 327,735 new applications, the highest annual total in its history. This surge demonstrates increasing competition for distinctive brand identities across the EU.

Trademark registration is critical because it:

Grants exclusive rights, preventing competitors from using identical or confusingly similar signs

Provides legal grounds to enforce against infringement in Malta and the EU

Supports market differentiation and protects brand reputation

Ensures compliance with EU and Maltese intellectual property law

Protects the goodwill built up in the brand

Delaying registration can result in disputes, higher opposition risk, or lost opportunity for EU-wide protection.

Malta vs EU Trademark: What Businesses Should Know

Malta National Trademark

Filed with the Malta Commerce Department – Industrial Property Registrations Directorate

Covers only Malta

Requires separate applications for each class of goods or services

EU Trademark (EUTM)

Filed with the EUIPO

Provides coverage across 27 EU Member States

Single filing protects multiple markets simultaneously

For companies planning expansion beyond Malta, an EU trademark provides broader protection, whereas national registration is suitable for businesses focused solely on the Maltese market.

Understanding Nice Classification

Trademark applications must follow the Nice Classification, which includes:

34 classes of goods

11 classes of services

Total: 45 classes

Each class defines the scope of legal protection. Selecting the correct class is essential; misclassification may limit enforceability or result in refusal.

Example:

Class 25 covers clothing and footwear

Class 35 covers advertising and marketing services

Companies should carefully identify all goods or services they intend to protect to avoid gaps in coverage.

How to Use the SME Fund

Apply for the SME Fund voucher with EUIPO Obtain approval confirming eligibility Submit your trademark application (national or EU) Claim partial reimbursement of the eligible fees

Vouchers are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, making early application crucial for timely support.

Timeline and Legal Requirements

Trademark registration generally takes 6 to 12 months, depending on examination complexity and potential opposition. Key steps include:

Submission of application and mark representation

Examination for distinctiveness and compliance with absolute and relative grounds

Publication in the official register to allow for opposition

Granting of registration and exclusive rights

A trademark must be a sign that is capable of functioning as a badge of origin, so it must be something that can distinguish one undertaking’s goods or services from those of others. Under EU Regulation (EU) 2017/1001, a trademark must be distinctive, non-descriptive, and not conflict with earlier rights.

Strategic Considerations

To maximise the benefits of the SME Fund and avoid delays or refusals, businesses should:

Conduct a thorough trademark search to identify conflicts

Choose precise Nice classes for all goods and services

Avoid overly broad or vague claims

File early to reduce opposition risk and secure priority

For Maltese SMEs, combining a national filing with an EU trademark can provide both local and EU-wide protection.

Expert Perspective

According to EUIPO data, the 2025 filing surge reflects intensified brand competition across digital and consumer markets. SMEs that plan strategically—selecting correct classes, filing early, and leveraging the SME Fund—can significantly improve the likelihood of registration success and minimise legal disputes.

Conclusion

The SME Fund 2026 is a practical, cost-effective tool for Maltese and EU SMEs seeking trademark protection. By reimbursing part of the registration costs, it enables businesses to secure their brands quickly, reduce financial risk, and strengthen their market position both locally and across the EU.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.