Patents In Construction. A Technology Dispute Starts Much Earlier Than With The Filing Of A Lawsuit

In the construction industry, success is nowadays less often determined only by the lowest price or deadline. Technology has become a new field of competitive struggle, as it dictates the conditions on construction sites. Practice shows that it is the patents that increasingly often determine who can build, sell, and make money from innovations, and who will be forced to pay high compensation for violating someone else's rights

JWP Patent & Trademark Attorneys is one of Poland’s leading intellectual property law firms. We are a forward-thinking, innovative and experienced team of Polish and European attorneys providing high quality and commercially oriented assistance in IP filing, prosecution and litigation. We have been helping local and international businesses protect and maximize their IP assets for over 25 years now and we continue to expand our services.

Article Insights

Małgorzata Furmańska’s articles from JWP Patent & Trademark Attorneys are most popular: within Intellectual Property topic(s)

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries

In the construction industry, success is nowadays less often determined only by the lowest price or deadline. Technology has become a new field of competitive struggle, as it dictates the conditions on construction sites. Practice shows that it is the patents that increasingly often determine who can build, sell, and make money from innovations, and who will be forced to pay high compensation for violating someone else's rights. The patent - which is the exclusive right to use the novel technical solution - creates a market monopoly, allowing the owner to prohibit competition from using their invention.

The construction industry is increasingly competing at the level of intellectual property (IP). In the era of technological transformation, IP becomes not only an element of market advantage, but also a key component of the company's valuation. A few years ago, patent disputes in Polish construction were rare, but today their number and degree of complexity are increasing every year. Currently, JWP Patent and Trademark Attorneys is conducting a number of serious proceedings that illustrate the scale of the problem, from disputes over roofing technology, through facade structures forming glazed cages, to advanced air supply control devices in hospital rooms or specialized connectors for gas installations.

A wide range of innovations for protection

The patent potential in construction is much wider than it might seem at first glance. Not only breakthrough inventions are protected, but above all improvements that have a real impact on reducing costs, shortening the time of investment implementation, and improving its quality. Key areas where protection is worth looking for are innovative materials, such as all "smart" solutions (including "smart" houses/industrial surfaces), composites with increased durability, advanced insulation or specialist concretes; construction equipment and machines; intelligent construction process control systems and assembly works; as well as unique technological processes, including prefabrication methods, methods of strengthening structures and devices determining occupational safety.

Ensuring exclusivity for the use of such solutions on the market has a specific impact on the company's financial results. The data of the European Patent Office indicate a constant inflow of applications in areas related to construction, which proves the intensification of research and development works. At the EU level, the number of patent applications has remained high, with patents related to environmental technologies and the so-called green building constituting an increasingly important part of global activity.

Causes of disputes. Where is the mistake?

In industry practice, patent disputes are rarely the result of obvious and conscious technological "piracy". Most often, their source is errors made much earlier, at the stage of designing cooperation, determining a business model or commercialization of technology. A patent conflict is usually a painful consequence of the lack of an intellectual property strategy or proper settlement of obligations, not an aggressive technology protection policy.

The first most common cause is misunderstandings about technology rights. Construction is a specific design environment in which innovations are created in a complex relationship between the investor, general contractor, subcontractors, and design offices. Often, there is an evolutionary co-creation of solutions by modifying prototypes or optimizing assembly technology. If the owner of the invention is not clearly specified in the cooperation agreement or in the relationship with the creators, the conflict becomes only a matter of time. An example is the dispute over the technology of roofing membranes, where the parties interpreted the scope of the license differently, and whether the modification of the product is still within the limits of protection. Similar tensions arise in relations with employees-creators (including prototype contractors, engineers, architects of executive projects). Lack of precise separation of rights may lead to long-term proceedings for remuneration for the use of the invention and to high financial claims.

The second flashpoint is the copying of solutions by competitors, driven by strong cost pressure. When the new system actually reduces assembly time or improves insulation, competitors try to introduce "equivalent" solutions by making apparent modifications. In such disputes, the so-called theory of equivalents becomes crucial. It allows to determine a patent infringement even when the solution is not identical to the patent description but has equivalent features giving the same technical effect. For R&D departments, this means the need to regularly research the so-called freedom to operate in order to avoid placing a product on the market that violates someone else's rights, which exposes the company to huge financial claims. In addition, due to the globalization of solutions and legal protection, violations of cross-border rights are becoming more frequent.

A third area of risk is cooperation within consortia and joint venture projects. When partners, e.g., a university, a technology park or a market leader, do not establish rules of co-ownership and rules of using the invention after the end of the project, the risk of a dispute increases exponentially. We have witnessed a situation in which each of the partners had a different goal, from obtaining protection only in Poland, to global strategic aspirations, as a result of which the lack of agreement in this area delayed the commercialization of the solution by almost a year, which is an irreparable loss in construction technology.

Practical course of the battle for a patent

A patent dispute in construction rarely begins in a courtroom. Usually, the catalyst is a signal from the market, e.g., information from a contractor, an analysis of a competitive product at an industry fair, or a formal call to stop violations. This pre-trial stage is absolutely crucial, because it is then that decisions determining the further course of the case are made. The first step should be an in-depth analysis of the validity of the patent in terms of novelty and inventive step, as well as a precise determination of the scope of protection.

In construction practice, the challenge is to prove relevant facts, based on technical documentation, material specifications, implementation schedules, and correspondence with subcontractors. Often, it is crucial to secure this evidence before the lawsuit is filed. It is crucial to properly prepare the evidence so that, for example, the description of the project or the application for co-financing does not constitute written evidence helpful to the other party. Secondly, a typical flashpoint is the interpretation of patent claims. Companies often make the mistake of viewing them as mere technical documentation, and not legal text setting the boundaries of market exclusivity. Here, the support of a patent attorney with technical knowledge in a given field has a real impact on the chances of enforcing one's rights.

If the negotiations fail, the case goes to court. Proceedings of this type are inherently complex, involve expert opinions and last for years. Financial and organizational outlays are significant, and there is also image risk. The mere fact of the ongoing dispute may negatively affect the image of relations with investors, banks, or consortium partners, regardless of what the final judgment will be. Therefore, a business strategy should allow licensing solutions or mediations that are sometimes more business efficient than fighting to the last resort.

Prevention and strategic management

As important as the effective conduct of a dispute is its prevention. In an industry with a long investment cycle, patent risk management should be a permanent element of business strategy. The basic tool for this is an intellectual property rights audit - conducted at the design stage already - which allows one to modify the solution or arrange a business relationship before claims arise.

The foundation of informed decisions is built on two types of patent research. Patentability research allows one to assess whether it is worth investing in an invention application at all, checking the novelty of the solution on a global scale. On the other hand, freedom to operate research shows whether entering the market will violate someone else's rights. This way, the risk of costly legal problems is minimized, and very often it allows one to refine their own solution in regard to competitive solutions. It is also equally important to systematically monitor the activities of competitors and ensure the accuracy of effected contracts. Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) protect know-how at the stage of talks, and precise provisions in contracts with designers prevent later conflicts.

A lesson for industry leaders

To sum up, patent disputes in the construction industry are more than a mere legal conflict - they are a signal that technology has become a real source of competitive advantage. Comprehensive management of intellectual property has become the foundation of a modern enterprise. Our many years of experience show that by combining state-of-the-art research, market monitoring, and comprehensive law enforcement in Poland and abroad, innovation can be developed in a thoughtful and safe way.

An important lesson for company boards is that innovation without informed IP management can build value as well as generate losses. This awareness should be an element of strategy at the highest level, influencing decisions on expansion directions or on the model of cooperation with partners. Companies that can combine technical, design and legal competences in one decision-making process not only minimize risks more effectively, but above all commercialize their own innovations faster, building a lasting advantage in the demanding construction market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.