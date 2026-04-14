PGA Intellectual Property Selects Questel’s Orbit Intelligence To Enhance Patent Intelligence Capabilities

Questel, a leading provider of intellectual property (IP) and innovation management solutions, today announced that PGA Intellectual Property has selected its Orbit Intelligence platform to support and enhance its patent intelligence activities.

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

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Questel, a leading provider of intellectual property (IP) and innovation management solutions, today announced that PGA Intellectual Property has selected its Orbit Intelligence platform to support and enhance its patent intelligence activities.

PGA Intellectual Property is a consulting firm specializing in intellectual property strategy, patent analysis, and innovation support. As organizations increasingly rely on patent data to guide R&D and business decisions, access to powerful analytics and comprehensive patent information has become essential.

By adopting Orbit Intelligence, PGA Intellectual Property will benefit from advanced capabilities for global patent searching, analytics, and technology monitoring. The platform enables IP professionals to explore large patent datasets, analyze innovation trends, and generate actionable insights to support strategic decision-making for their clients.

“We are delighted to welcome PGA Intellectual Property as a new client,” said Giuseppe Maisto at Questel. “Orbit Intelligence is designed to help IP professionals transform complex patent data into meaningful insights, and we look forward to supporting PGA Intellectual Property in strengthening its patent intelligence capabilities.”

Orbit Intelligence combines extensive global patent coverage with powerful analytics and visualization tools, enabling organizations to better understand competitive landscapes, monitor emerging technologies, and support innovation strategies.

This collaboration reflects Questel’s ongoing commitment to supporting IP professionals and innovation teams worldwide with advanced technology solutions designed to unlock the value of patent data.

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