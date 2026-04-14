ARTICLE
14 April 2026

Navigating The Patent Cliff

SR
McDermott Will & Schulte

Contributor

McDermott Will & Schulte logo
Explore Firm Details
In China, we have moved from single-asset–focused agreements to a collaborative model aimed at leveraging the country’s ability to accelerate clinical trials in a highly competitive environment.
Worldwide Intellectual Property
Emmanuelle Trombe
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Emmanuelle Trombe’s articles from McDermott Will & Schulte are most popular:
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
McDermott Will & Schulte are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property, Cannabis & Hemp and Privacy topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries

In China, we have moved from single-asset–focused agreements to a collaborative model aimed at leveraging the country’s ability to accelerate clinical trials in a highly competitive environment. Chinese healthcare groups, for their part, are looking to use the phase III development, regulatory approval capabilities, and commercial strength of international pharmaceutical companies to subsequently bring their treatments to the US market.”

Read the full commentary with Emmanuelle Trombe in Pharmaceutiques (in French via paywall) here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Emmanuelle Trombe
Emmanuelle Trombe
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More