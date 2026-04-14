Navigating The Patent Cliff

In China, we have moved from single-asset–focused agreements to a collaborative model aimed at leveraging the country’s ability to accelerate clinical trials in a highly competitive environment.

Article Insights

Emmanuelle Trombe’s articles from McDermott Will & Schulte are most popular: in European Union

in European Union

in European Union McDermott Will & Schulte are most popular: within Intellectual Property, Cannabis & Hemp and Privacy topic(s)

with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries

“In China, we have moved from single-asset–focused agreements to a collaborative model aimed at leveraging the country’s ability to accelerate clinical trials in a highly competitive environment. Chinese healthcare groups, for their part, are looking to use the phase III development, regulatory approval capabilities, and commercial strength of international pharmaceutical companies to subsequently bring their treatments to the US market.”

Read the full commentary with Emmanuelle Trombe in Pharmaceutiques (in French via paywall) here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.