This webinar replay, “Are You Innovating Blind ? What Patent Data Reveals That You’re Missing” explores how to transform patent data into a real competitive advantage. Every day, 8,000 patents are filed worldwide, yet most innovation teams never look at them.

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

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This webinar replay, “Are You Innovating Blind ? What Patent Data Reveals That You’re Missing” explores how to transform patent data into a real competitive advantage. Every day, 8,000 patents are filed worldwide, yet most innovation teams never look at them. The result is that critical intelligence about competitor strategies, emerging technologies, and IP risks goes unnoticed until it is too late. In this session, Questel's expert Jens Schlehahn shows how AI tools have removed the traditional barriers to patent analysis, making it accessible to anyone involved in innovation, regardless of their IP background.

By watching, you will learn how to:

Use AI patent analysis to uncover competitor strategies, technology trends, and freedom-to-operate risks without needing prior IP expertise

to uncover competitor strategies, technology trends, and freedom-to-operate risks without needing prior IP expertise Run prior art searches in minutes using Sophia Search , Questel's AI-powered semantic patent search engine that understands natural language

, Questel's AI-powered semantic patent search engine that understands natural language Generate expert-level Boolean patent queries instantly with Sophia Query , an AI assistant that turns plain instructions into structured search logic

, an AI assistant that turns plain instructions into structured search logic Build a competitive landscape from patent data to see who is innovating in your space, where they are filing, and how fast they are moving

Read key patent analytics covering investment trends, top players, and market coverage directly inside Orbit Intelligence's all-in-one dashboard

This webinar is presented by Jens Schlehahn, Subject Matter Expert at Questel. With a background in IP consulting, patent strategy, and mechanical engineering, Jens spent years helping companies extract competitive intelligence from patent data before becoming a presales expert for Questel's IPBI business unit. He brings a rare mix of technical depth and practical know-how, including hands-on experience with startups and SMEs who thought patent tools were not built for them.

Webinar Chapters

Orbit Intelligence overview: the all-in-one platform

Searching for heated shoes with Sophia features?

Sophia Query: generating expert Boolean queries in seconds

Competitive landscape analysis with Orbit Intelligence

Q&A

AI Patent Analysis and Patent Monitoring Tools

What is AI patent analysis? AI patent analysis uses machine learning and natural language processing to automatically search, classify, and extract insights from patent databases. Instead of manually writing Boolean queries and reading thousands of documents, AI tools like Orbit Intelligence's Sophia Search allow you to describe what you are looking for in plain language and get ranked, relevant results in seconds.

How does AI improve patent analysis?

Traditional patent analysis requires expertise in Boolean logic, classification codes (IPC, CPC), and legal terminology. AI removes these barriers by understanding the meaning behind your input rather than just matching keywords. It also automates feature extraction, relevancy scoring, and report generation, reducing hours of manual review to minutes.

How can AI be used for patent analysis in R&D?

R&D teams can use AI patent analysis to validate whether an invention is truly novel before investing in development, map the competitive technology landscape around a research area, identify white spaces where no patents exist yet, and monitor competitor patent activity in real time. In this webinar, Jens demonstrates all of this using a real heated shoe invention as a working example.

What are the benefits of using AI for patent analysis?

The main benefits are speed, accessibility, and depth. AI makes it possible for non-IP specialists to run professional-grade searches, spot patterns across thousands of patents, and surface insights that would take a team of experts days to compile manually. It also provides explainability, showing exactly which patent passages support each search result.

What are patent monitoring tools and how do they work?

Patent monitoring tools track new patent filings, grants, and legal status changes in specific technology areas or from specific competitors. They alert you when relevant new patents are published, so you can stay current without manually checking patent office databases. Orbit Intelligence combines monitoring with search and analytics in a single platform.

How do patent monitoring tools help track competitors?

By setting up alerts on competitor assignees or technology classifications, you receive automatic notifications when they file new patents. Over time, this reveals their R&D priorities, geographic filing strategies, and technology investments, often 18 months before any product announcement or press release.

Can AI help identify innovation opportunities from patent data?

Yes. Gaps in the patent landscape, areas where filing activity is low or absent, can signal unoccupied technology spaces worth exploring. AI tools can also analyze technology maturity curves and identify emerging trends before they become crowded, giving your team a first-mover advantage.

How can beginners use AI for patent analysis effectively?

Start with a clear invention description or technology area, and let tools like Sophia Search handle the rest. You do not need to know Boolean operators or patent classification systems. The webinar shows step by step how someone with no prior IP background can go from an invention disclosure to a full competitive landscape analysis using natural language alone.

Ready to see what your patent data is telling you?

Stop making innovation decisions with an incomplete picture. Orbit Intelligence gives your team instant access to the competitive intelligence that is already out there, waiting to be found. Book a live demo today and discover how AI patent analysis can sharpen your R&D strategy from day one. Request a Free Trial

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.