Trademark Registration For Musicians: The Overlooked Tool To Protect Your Brand

For many musicians, intellectual property protection begins and ends with copyright. Copyright law is widely understood in the music industry as the legal framework that protects songs, lyrics, recordings, and other creative works. While copyright is important, it is far from the only tool available to artists seeking to protect their brand and livelihood.

Trama is a unique digital solution for trademark registration. It enables easy, fast and affordable protection of your brand all around the globe. Trama belongs to one of the top trademark providers globally. Since 2020, we have filed well over 30 000 trademarks in over 100 jurisdictions and settled hundreds of IP cases. Our aim is to reshape brand protection and provide access to quality & affordable trademark registration services. Our platform combines advanced technology with expert legal guidance, simplifying the complex process of trademark registration for businesses of all sizes.

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For many musicians, intellectual property protection begins and ends with copyright. Copyright law is widely understood in the music industry as the legal framework that protects songs, lyrics, recordings, and other creative works. While copyright is important, it is far from the only tool available to artists seeking to protect their brand and livelihood.

From music to merch: What copyright misses

Most musicians are familiar with copyright because it directly protects the core of their work: musical compositions and recordings. Copyright ensures that others cannot reproduce, distribute, or publicly perform a song without permission.

However, copyright does not protect everything associated with a musician's career. In particular, copyright generally does not protect:

Band names

Tour names

Logos or brand identity used for commerce

Merchandise products

These elements fall within the realm of trademark law.

A trademark protects signs, symbols, or names used to identify the source of goods or services. In the music industry, this means that the name of a band or artist can function as a trademark if it is used commercially, for example on albums, concert promotions, or merchandise.

Without trademark protection, artists risk losing control over their identity. Other parties may adopt similar names or sell products that appear to be officially affiliated with the musician. Trademark law exists to prevent exactly this kind of misuse.

The explosion of counterfeit merchandise

The importance of trademark protection has grown dramatically with the rise of global e-commerce platforms.

Online marketplaces allow third-party sellers to distribute products worldwide with minimal oversight. While this creates opportunities for legitimate businesses, it also enables counterfeit merchandise to spread far beyond their control.

Recently, several high-profile musicians have taken legal action against platforms accused of facilitating the sale of fake merchandise. In 2025 alone, MF Doom and Twenty One Pilots sued Temu, alleging that the platform enabled sellers to offer counterfeit items bearing the band's name and imagery. The complaints claim that the marketplace hosted numerous listings for unauthorized products that closely resembled official merchandise.

Trademarks act as the primary legal tool to combat these infringements. When a trademark is registered, the owner can pursue enforcement actions against counterfeiters, request removal of infringing listings, and seek damages in court.

Trademark registration guide for musicians

For artists looking to protect their brand, trademark registration is an important step. While the process varies depending on the jurisdiction, several common stages are typically involved.

1. Conducting a trademark search

Before filing an application, musicians should conduct a trademark search to ensure that the proposed name or logo is not already registered or in use by another party.

For musicians, this often involves searching:

National trademark databases

Music streaming platforms

Social media and domain name registries

Business registries

If a similar mark already exists, it may be necessary to choose a different name or modify the branding.

2. Identifying the relevant trademark classes

Trademark registrations are organized into categories known as "classes," which correspond to different types of goods and services.

Musicians commonly register trademarks in classes that cover:

Entertainment services (live performances, recordings)

Clothing and merchandise

Digital media or downloadable music

Promotional products

Selecting the appropriate classes ensures that the trademark protects the activities most relevant to the artist's career. If you are unsure how to select the right classes, you can use this free for industry-specific recommendations.

3. Filing the application

Once the search and classification steps are complete, the trademark application can be filed with the relevant national or regional intellectual property office.

The application typically includes:

The name or logo being registered

A description of the goods or services associated with the mark

Evidence of use in commerce or intent to use (for US applications)

After filing, the trademark office examines the application to determine whether the mark meets legal requirements and does not conflict with existing registrations.

Trademark protection as part of an artist's long-term strategy

For many musicians, trademark protection becomes relevant only after a problem arises: when a similar band name appears online or counterfeit merchandise begins circulating. By that point, resolving the issue can be costly and legally complex.

Registering a trademark early helps avoid these disputes and provides artists with stronger legal tools if conflicts occur. It establishes clear ownership of the brand and creates a formal record that can be relied upon when dealing with streaming platforms, merchandise partners, promoters, and online marketplaces.

For musicians serious about building a sustainable career, trademark registration isn't just legal protection, but an investment in the future of your name.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.