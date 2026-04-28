LD Milan, April 21, 2026, Infringement Action, UPC_CFI_472/2024

i) Same factual situation? (i.e. parallel patent rights infringed in an identical manner: here, the Spanish defendant was part of the same infringement chain, acting as a distributor of products manufactured by the other defendants; joint and several liability for damages);

(ii) Same legal situation? (in the case of Spain, implementation of the substantive rules set out in the Enforcement Directive);

(iii) Predictability? (did the Spanish defendants have to reasonably assume that they would be sued in the court of another Member State, such as the UPC?);

(iv) Is it abusive summoning of the Spanish defendant before the Court of another Member State?

The LD Milan declined to stay the proceedings due to the pending referrals made to the CJEU by the UPC Court of Appeal (CoA) in Dyson v. Dreame (UPC_CoA_789/2025, UPC_CoA_813/2025) on March 6, 2026, finding that both referrals were different from the case at hand regarding the interpretation of Art. 8 (1) in conjunction with Art. 71b (2) BR (mn. 20 et seqq.).