LD Lisbon, May 26, 2026, Order On Applications Under R. 360 And 361 RoP, UPC_CFI_850/2026

[7] The wording of R. 360 RoP: “action has become devoid of purpose” and “there is no longer need to adjudicate” (emphasis added) indicates that this provision applies where an event occurred after the action was filed, rendering the action inadmissible orunfounded (differently from R. 361, as will be seen).

[8] This provision gives the Court broad discretion to consider whether the prerequisites for disposing of the action are present. The assessment is not in the hands of the parties, although the facts and arguments brought forward by them can have an impact on the Court’s decision – CoA, 12 May 2025, UPC_CoA_328/2024, para. 42.

[9] To assess if an action has become devoid of purpose, the Court must take into consideration the interest of the party that filed the action. In fact, as the CoA has pointed out, an action is not devoid of purpose if the party filing the action has a legal interest. A legal interest exists where the interested party, if successful, benefits from an advantage – CoA, 9 January 2025, UPC_CoA_584/2024. In this regard, the Court notes that in R. 360 RoP, contrary to the withdrawal under R. 265.1 RoP, the interest of the other party stated in a Statement of Defence is not autonomously taken into consideration. The assessment is made in light of the interest of the party filing the action.

[10] The present action has not become devoid of purpose. Ericsson does not claim that any event occurring after the filing of the action has rendered it inadmissible. Instead, Ericsson relies on another action filed four months earlier, concerning a cross-licensing agreement which, if approved by the Court, would cover the patent in suit in these proceedings. This, the relevant event either occurred before this action was filed (if we consider the filing of the action at The Hague) or has not yet occurred (if we consider the decision to be taken in such proceedings at The Hague). In either case, there are no grounds to conclude that this action has become devoid of purpose by an event that occurred after the action was filed.

[11] Notwithstanding the above, Transsion continues to have an interest in these proceedings, as no Court ruling has yet assessed its claim, nor has any other event affected its rights.

R. 361 RoP requires a “clear-cut case”, and the lack of grounds must be evident, clear, and obvious even upon preliminary review – this requirement is not fulfilled if the inadmissibility of the action is only a possible outcome and relies on a full assessment of facts, law, and evidence, in this case: whether the patent-in-suit would indeed be included in a cross-license under FRAND terms in proceedings before a separate Court. [17] The Court finds that Ericsson’s assertion that the cross-licence referred to in The Hague action would encompass the (alleged) 5G SEP asserted by Transsion in these proceedings is not sufficient to justify dismissing the present action as manifestly inadmissible, for the following reasons.