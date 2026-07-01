Questel And PioneerIP Partner To Bring AI-Powered Patent-To-Product Mapping To IP Teams

PARIS, FRANCE and TORONTO, CANADA – June 30, 2026—Questel, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) software and services, and PioneerIP, an AI-powered patent intelligence company, today announced a strategic partnership to bring patent-to-product mapping into the hands of IP professionals through an integrated workflow designed to support licensing, enforcement, and portfolio strategy

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

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PARIS, FRANCE and TORONTO, CANADA – June 30, 2026—Questel, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) software and services, and PioneerIP, an AI-powered patent intelligence company, today announced a strategic partnership to bring patent-to-product mapping into the hands of IP professionals through an integrated workflow designed to support licensing, enforcement, and portfolio strategy.

The joint solution combines Questel’s industry-leading patent data infrastructure with PioneerIP’s AI capabilities. It helps IP teams connect patents to products actively commercialized in the market, assess portfolio relevance, and identify licensing and enforcement opportunities. Compared with traditional manual analysis, the workflow is faster and more scalable.

Transparency has long been the missing link in patent valuation. When IP professionals cannot reliably map a patent to a product generating real revenue, the entire downstream process — from licensing negotiations to litigation readiness to M&A due diligence — rests on incomplete foundations. This partnership directly addresses that gap.

"AI has broken down some barriers that defined IP strategy for decades," said Benoit Chevalier, Patent Product Director at Questel. "The capacity to process vast datasets — patent families, product catalogs, market filings, claim language — at scale means that what once consumed months of a senior attorney's time is now executable in hours. We're witnessing a genuine democratization of licensing and litigation capabilities, putting tools previously reserved for the largest IP departments within technology reach of any organization with a patent portfolio."

“This partnership reflects where the market is going,” said Yulia Druzhnikova, CEO and Co-founder of PioneerIP. “IP teams do not need more isolated tools. They need connected workflows that help them understand which patents matter commercially, where licensing opportunities may exist, and how to make portfolio decisions with greater confidence. Together with Questel, we are making that workflow much more accessible.”

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