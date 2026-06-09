How To Streamline Your Trademark Renewals To Save Time, Reduce Risk, And Gain Control (Webinar)

Trademark renewals are often treated as a routine administrative task—something that simply needs to be completed before a deadline. However, every renewal represents a strategic decision point: which trademarks should remain in your portfolio, which no longer support your business objectives, and where your IP budget should be invested.

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

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On-Demand Webinar

Trademark renewals are often treated as a routine administrative task—something that simply needs to be completed before a deadline. However, every renewal represents a strategic decision point: which trademarks should remain in your portfolio, which no longer support your business objectives, and where your IP budget should be invested.

In this webinar, Questel trademark expert Séverine Bonhomme explores how organizations can transform renewals from a deadline-driven process into a decision-driven process. Drawing on more than 20 years of experience working with IP teams, she shares practical insights into the challenges organizations face today and the steps they can take to streamline workflows, improve visibility, and reduce risk.

As trademark portfolios become increasingly global and complex, IP professionals must navigate growing compliance requirements, multiple stakeholders, fragmented systems, and increasing pressure to do more with less. This session demonstrates how the right combination of process, collaboration, automation, and technology can help IP teams gain greater control over their renewal strategies.

Key Topics Covered

Trademark renewals have become more complex than ever before. As organizations expand into new markets, protect brands across multiple jurisdictions, and navigate evolving proof-of-use requirements, renewal management increasingly requires coordination between legal, marketing, finance, and business teams. Managing these stakeholders while maintaining visibility over large portfolios can quickly become a significant operational challenge.

Learn how to address the Five Most Common Renewal Challenges

Lack of portfolio visibility

Unstructured decision-making processes

Manual and repetitive administrative tasks

Fragmented data across multiple systems and files

Increasing compliance and documentation requirements

Rather than being legal issues, many of these challenges stem from inefficient processes and can be addressed through better organization and workflow management. The session highlights how companies can implement structured renewal decision-making processes that allow stakeholders to collaborate more effectively, centralize feedback, and create auditable records of decisions. By moving away from email-based coordination and spreadsheet tracking, organizations can reduce unnecessary renewals, optimize budgets, and ensure trademarks remain aligned with business priorities.

Another key topic covered is proof-of-use management. As more jurisdictions introduce use requirements and maintenance obligations, organizations need efficient ways to collect, organize, and retrieve evidence. The webinar explores how centralized evidence repositories, collaborative workflows, and AI-assisted document analysis can simplify compliance efforts while reducing duplication and administrative overhead.

Finally, the webinar demonstrates how automation and system integration can dramatically improve the renewal process. By connecting renewal providers, IP management systems, and internal stakeholders through integrated workflows, organizations can eliminate repetitive tasks, improve data accuracy, and gain real-time visibility into renewal status and costs.

Practical Takeaways

By the end of this webinar, you'll have a practical roadmap to help transform trademark renewals into a strategic portfolio management process:

Improve portfolio data quality

Structure decision-making workflows

Anticipate renewal deadlines earlier

Automate repetitive administrative tasks

Integrate systems and providers

Continuously optimize processes over time

Who Should Watch?

This webinar is particularly relevant for trademark managers, IP directors, in-house counsel, brand protection professionals, and IP operations teams responsible for managing trademark portfolios. It will also be valuable for organizations looking to improve collaboration between legal and business stakeholders while reducing the administrative burden associated with renewals.

Watch the Recording

Watch the webinar on demand to learn how to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and transform trademark renewals into a strategic decision-making process that supports your business objectives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.