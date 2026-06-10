Can AI Elevate Your Brand Protection Process?

Brand protection is no longer just about safeguarding trademarks; it’s about protecting rights, reputation, and growth—and gaining real-time visibility into competitor activity and market shifts. Discover how AI-powered tools enhanced by human expertise can help you cut through noise, spot risks earlier, and act with confidence.

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

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Brand protection is no longer just about safeguarding trademarks; it’s about protecting rights, reputation, and growth—and gaining real-time visibility into competitor activity and market shifts. Discover how AI-powered tools enhanced by human expertise can help you cut through noise, spot risks earlier, and act with confidence.

Brand protection is no longer a static activity: It’s a continuous, data-driven process that is best powered by AI and human expertise.

Smarter monitoring supports smarter decision-making: From trademarks to online presence, focus your resources where it truly matters.

AI-powered precision transforms noise into clarity, helping you act faster and with greater confidence.

Customization is key: Adapt monitoring to your brand’s unique portfolio, markets, and risk exposure.

Beyond monitoring lies opportunity: Leverage insights not just to defend, but to strengthen your brand strategy and competitive edge.

We know from speaking to our clients that early infringement detection is a key brand protection challenge, with many trademark practitioners also sharing that they struggle to keep on top of online brand reputation and competitor monitoring due to a lack of internal resources.

In our recent webinar on ‘AI-Powered Monitoring for Trademarks & Beyond,’ Questel specialists Pascaline Bourreau, Nina Stepanchuk, and Leslie Meritt shared practical strategies for overcoming these key challenges, including techniques for extending brand monitoring beyond trademarks, detecting similar company and domain names worldwide, and turning monitoring into market intelligence. Here, we summarize some of the key points they discussed.

Why is Brand Monitoring Important?

Today, brand monitoring is no longer just about protecting what you own; it’s about powering smarter, data-driven brand decisions.

Through a continuous and proactive monitoring process, brand owners can move from risk prevention to strategic advantage, protecting their rights and reputations, empowering legal, marketing, and leadership teams with clarity, and ensuring future growth.

6 Key Benefits of Brand Monitoring

From a legal perspective, brand monitoring enables trademark owners to detect infringements early, avoid dilution of rights, and strengthen enforcement. From a strategic and business perspective, it also helps brands to safeguard their reputations, maintain their competitive edge, and protect their growth strategies.

Detect infringements early: Identify unauthorized use before it causes damage. Avoid dilution of rights: Consistent monitoring helps preserve distinctiveness and legal strength. Strengthen enforcement: Early evidence collection supports faster and stronger legal actions. Safeguard your reputation: Prevent confusion and protect customer trust. Maintain your competitive edge: Stay aware of new players and market trends using similar names or logos. Support growth strategies: Ensure your expansion, new markets, and brand extensions remain protected.

By combining technology with human expertise, dedicated trademark and brand monitoring solutions, such as Markify Watch and Markify Brand Monitor, play a vital supporting role in helping brand owners to achieve their legal and business goals.

4 Pillars of Brand Monitoring at Markify

By combining cutting-edge technologies, including our state-of-the-art AI algorithms, with human expertise, our Markify Clearance & Watch Platform transforms noise into clarity, helping you act faster and with greater confidence.

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