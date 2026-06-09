Questel Announces BLUESHIFT IP Has Selected Orbit Intelligence And Qthena

Questel, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) solutions, is pleased to announce that Blueshift IP has selected two of its flagship solutions, Orbit Intelligence and Qthena, to enhance its patent intelligence and prosecution workflows.

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

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Paris, France — June 02 — Questel, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) solutions, is pleased to announce that Blueshift IP has selected two of its flagship solutions, Orbit Intelligence and Qthena, to enhance its patent intelligence and prosecution workflows.

Blueshift IP is a law firm specializing in obtaining comprehensive international patent portfolios for growing high-tech companies as they evolve. By adopting Questel’s solutions, the firm aims to further strengthen its ability to deliver data-driven insights and improve efficiency across its operations.

With Orbit Intelligence, Blueshift IP will benefit from powerful patent search, analytics, and reporting capabilities, enabling deeper technology insights and more strategic portfolio analysis. At the same time, Qthena will support teams in streamlining patent prosecution workflows by accelerating the analysis of office actions and assisting in the drafting of responses.

“Blueshift IP’s decision to adopt both Orbit Intelligence and Qthena reflects the growing need for integrated, technology-driven solutions that combine advanced analytics with AI-powered productivity tools.” said Erin Shaw, Key Account Manager at Questel.

This collaboration highlights Questel’s continued commitment to delivering end-to-end IP solutions that empower professionals to work smarter, faster, and more strategically.

“At Blueshift IP, we've built an AI-forward practice, and Questel's search and analytics capabilities fit seamlessly into the sophisticated, technology-driven workflow we've developed for our clients. In patent prosecution, the quality of prior art search is foundational to the strength of every patent we file, and Questel gives us the depth and precision our clients deserve.” added Robert Plotkin, Founding Partner of Blueshift IP.

About Questel

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider to more than 20,000 clients and 1.5M users across 30 countries. Questel offers a comprehensive scope of software and services for managing all types of IP assets (patent, trademark, design, domain name, copyright), including searching, analyzing, and watching, international filing, translation, renewal, and recordals. These solutions, when combined with our IP cost management platform, deliver clients significant savings across the entire IP lifecycle. Questel has 30 offices around the world and is headquartered in Paris, France. Find out more at Questel.com or on LinkedIn.

About Blueshift IP

Blueshift IP is a patent law firm specializing in obtaining broad, strong, defensible, and commercially valuable patents for software and computer technology. The firm leverages decades of combined expertise to protect companies' software innovations with strong patents to maximize patent portfolio value.

Blueshift IP specializes in obtaining comprehensive international patent portfolios for growing high-tech companies as they evolve. The patents the firm has obtained have added significant value in patent licensing and sale transactions, as well as in mergers, acquisitions, and IPOs. The world’s most innovative tech companies come to Blueshift IP for strategic patent protection to defend against competitive encroachments, to generate revenue, and to maximize company value for successful exits of all kinds.

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