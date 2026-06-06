CoA, June 2, 2026, Appeal Judgment In Infringement Action And Counterclaim For Revocation, UPC_CoA_312/2025 Et Al

In situations where the Court has jurisdiction to decide on the alleged infringement and remedies requested by the patentee based on a non-UPC designation of a European patent (EP), and where the defendant has – as a defence – asserted that the EP relied on is invalid, then:

where designations in the territories of Members States of the European Union (EU) and Signatories to the Lugano Convention (LC) are concerned (‘EU/LC EPs’), it follows from Art 24(4) Br I bis and Art. 22(4) LC that the Court shall not consider the validity of such patents, but as decided in BSH v Electrolux the Court does not lose jurisdiction to decide the infringement action based on such patents;

where designations in territories of non-EU and non-LC States are concerned (‘non-EU/LC EPs’), it follows from BSH v Electrolux that the Court can consider the validity of such patents in inter partes proceedings and the Court may on that basis decide the infringement action based on such patents.

The Court of Appeal considers the following approach regarding actions based on EU/LC European patents and/or non-EU/LC European patents to be in line with BSH v Electrolux and international principles of law, including comity, for the following situations (I, II and III respectively):

I. a revocation action is lodged with the Court with respect to (a) EU/LC EP(s) and/or non-EU/LC EP(s)

The Court shall declare that it lacks jurisdiction to decide the action.

II. in an infringement action which is also based on (a) EU/LC EP(s) and/or non-EU/LC EP(s), and the patent in force in the UPC territory is considered invalid, but the attacked embodiment or process would infringe if it were valid

It will be appropriate for the Court to ﬁrst oﬀer the patentee the opportunity to withdraw the infringement action insofar as based on (a) EU/LC EP(s) and/or non-EU/LC EP(s) within an appropriate period of time.

Where it concerns EU/LC EPs:

a. if the patentee does not wish to withdraw the infringement action, and insofar a revocation action is not already pending with the relevant competent national court(s), it is appropriate to give the defendant the opportunity to ﬁle a revocation action with the relevant competent national court(s) within an appropriate period of time.

b. if and to the extent that (a) revocation action(s) is pending, or the defendant has lodged such action(s), it is generally appropriate for the Court to use its discretion and/or case management powers (cf R. 295(l) and (m) RoP) to stay the infringement proceedings insofar as based on that EU/LC EP(s) until a ﬁnal decision has been rendered in the revocation action(s) by the competent national court(s).

c. if and to the extent that the defendant does not lodge such action(s) within the given time period, the Court must assume that the patent(s) is/are valid and shall decide the infringement action on that basis.

Where it concerns non-EU/LC Eps:

a. if the patentee does not wish to withdraw the infringement action, the infringement action shall be dismissed, unless there are speciﬁc reasons not to do so (e.g. because the claim(s) of an extra-territorial part is diﬀerent and may be considered valid – in such a situation the next paragraph applies)

III. in an infringement action which is also based on (a) EU/LC EP(s) and/or non-EU/LC EP(s), and the patent in force in the UPC territory is considered valid and infringed in the UPC territory

Where it concerns either EU/LC EPs (in view of Art. 24(4) Br I bis and 22(4) LC) or non-EU/LC EPs (in view of comity):

a. the Court may – where appropriate and in order to avoid undue delay – consider there is a reasonable, non-negligible possibility that the patent will be held valid by the competent national court and issue a decision including its orders under the condition subsequent that the patent is not held to be wholly or partially invalid to the extent the infringement is based thereon in ﬁrst instance or appeal proceedings before the national court competent to hear the revocation case in relation to such an EP (R. 118.2 RoP and Solvay v Honeywell (C-616/10) mutatis mutandis).

b. if such a competent national court holds the patent to be valid, then the decision including its orders stays in place with the condition subsequent; if the decision is ﬁnal, the injunction becomes permanent.

c. if such a competent national court at ﬁrst instance or on appeal holds the patent to be wholly or partially invalid to the extent the infringement is based thereon then the condition under which the decision, including its orders, was issued is not fulﬁlled and it falls away.

d. In the case under c. the patentee may request the Court for orders consequential on such a decision within two months of the decision of such a competent national court (R. 118.4 RoP), including a request for a stay of the proceedings until a ﬁnal decision is rendered by the competent national court.

On claim construction: There is no general rule that the skilled person would always and automatically take into account ﬂuctuations which are due to the manufacturing process and the measurement method and in doing so would automatically add deviations to the – as such precise – numerical value in a claim feature. This may be a result of claim interpretation but is not inherent to the use of a numerical value in a claim (headnote 1) The Court of Appeal emphasizes that any considerations relating to the manufacturing process are generally irrelevant if the claim to be interpreted is a product claim. In the case at hand, the appellant argued that that fluctuations which are due to the manufacturing process are to be taken into account when interpreting a specific claim feature.