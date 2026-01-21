LD Mannheim, January 13, 2026, Order, UPC_CFI_850/2026

The decision on rejecting the claimant's allegedly late FRAND submissions, and final admission of the defendant's reply, is deferred to the panel after the oral hearing.

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

Article Insights

Bardehle Pagenberg are most popular: in European Union

1. Key takeaways

Admissibility of late submissions deferred post-hearing; panel to decide

The decision on rejecting the claimant's allegedly late FRAND submissions, and final admission of the defendant's reply, is deferred to the panel after the oral hearing.

No extension of written procedure; narrow provisional reply allowed (Rule 36 RoP)

The court closed the written phase and refused an extension; the defendant may file a narrowly scoped, provisional reply on the specific FRAND point. Case management supports avoiding delay (Art. 43 UPCA).

Tailored confidentiality regime for third‑party licence (Rule 262A RoP; Rules 290.2, 291 RoP)

Confidentiality applies to the licence and derived non-public information; access limited to registered UPC representatives (and their assistants), three client employees, and an external economic expert team.

Strict use limitations apply; enforceability relies on the UPC representatives' Rules of Conduct and sanction regime (Rules 290.2, 291 RoP).

Self‑production order with conditional withdrawal; licence due by deadline

At its own request, the defendant is ordered to produce the third‑party licence by a set date, subject to a right to withdraw the request by that deadline.

The court found the Rule 262A confidentiality regime sufficient to protect licensee interests and enable fair rebuttal on the specific FRAND point.

Public FRAND debate preserved; specific details only may exclude public (Rule 262.2 RoP)

Abstract FRAND issues remain public; any exclusion at hearing or in the decision is limited to specific confidential information protected under the order.

Strict use limits and sanctions for breach (Rule 262A; Rules 290.2, 291 RoP)

Confidential information may only be used in these proceedings; obligations continue post‑termination. Culpable breaches may trigger periodic penalty payments; the new order supersedes the preliminary order.

2. Division

LD Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_850/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Main infringement proceedings (FRAND issues, interim procedural orders)

5. Parties

Claimant: ZTE Corporation

Defendants/Applicants: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Samsung Electronics GmbH; Samsung Electronics France; Samsung Electronics Italia S.p.A; Samsung Electronics Benelux B.V.; Samsung Electronics Romania S.R.L.

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 905 730

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 36 RoP, R. 262A RoP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.