30 January 2026

[Blog] Future augmentation des taxes officielles par l'Office eurasien des brevets

A partir du 1er février 2026, les taxes officielles pour les demandes de brevets, les brevets, ainsi que les dessins et modèles vont augmenter devant l'Office eurasien des brevets (EAPO - Eurasian Patent Office). Les taxes vont augmenter entre 50 et 40 000 roubles selon les actions. Pour rappel 8 Etats sont membres de cette organisation : Arménie, Azerbaïdjan, Biélorussie, Kazakhstan, Kirghizistan, Russie, Tadjikistan et Turkménistan

Pour connaitre le détail des taxes officielles à l'EAPO, c'est ici.

