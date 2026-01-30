[Blog] Future augmentation des taxes officielles par l'Office eurasien des brevets

Novagraaf has been helping iconic brands and innovative organisations drive competitive advantage through intellectual property (IP) for more than 130 years. One of Europe’s leading IP consulting groups, Novagraaf specialises in the protection and global management of IP rights, including trademarks, patents, designs, domain names and copyright. Part of the Questel group, Novagraaf has 18 offices worldwide and a network of more than 330 IP attorneys and support specialists.
A partir du 1er février 2026, les taxes officielles pour les demandes de brevets, les brevets, ainsi que les dessins et modèles vont augmenter devant l'Office eurasien des brevets (EAPO - Eurasian Patent Office).
A partir du 1er février 2026, les taxes officielles pour
les demandes de brevets, les brevets, ainsi que les dessins et
modèles vont augmenter devant l'Office eurasien des
brevets (EAPO - Eurasian Patent Office). Les taxes vont
augmenter entre 50 et 40 000 roubles selon les actions. Pour rappel
8 Etats sont membres de cette organisation : Arménie,
Azerbaïdjan, Biélorussie, Kazakhstan, Kirghizistan,
Russie, Tadjikistan et Turkménistan
Pour connaitre le détail des taxes officielles à
l'EAPO, c'est ici.
