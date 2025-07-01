SME Fund 2025 Opens February 3rd—Leverage It To Protect Your Intellectual Property

In a collaborative effort, the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), the European Commission, and the European Union Intellectual Property Network (EUIPN) have launched a groundbreaking initiative to foster innovation and growth across the European Union.

Since its inception as a pilot program in 2021, this initiative has provided financial support to over 72,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), helping to create a thriving environment for business development and creativity.

At TRINITI, we are proud to have assisted more than 100 clients in securing funding for trademark and design registrations in the Baltics, the EU, and internationally.

How This Initiative Can Support Your Business

Through this program, SMEs can access financial aid and expert support for:

Trademark and Design Registration: Protect your brand or product design in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the EU, or globally.

IP Scan: Conduct a thorough audit of your company's intellectual property to identify opportunities and safeguard your assets.

Patent Search and Filing: Simplify the process of securing patents to protect your innovative ideas.

Why Protecting Intellectual Property Matters

Safeguarding your intellectual property is critical for securing your competitive edge in today's fast-paced markets. With the right protections in place, you can confidently expand your business, attract investors, and build long-term success.

Whether you're registering a trademark, filing a patent, or conducting an IP audit, TRINITI is here to guide you through every step of the process.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to benefit from this initiative. Secure your intellectual property and set your business up for growth today.

