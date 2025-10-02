CoA, September 23, 2025, Order Concerning An Application To Intervene, UPC_CoA_631/2025, UPC_CoA_632/2025

The Applicant was allowed to intervene in the appeal proceedings because the confidentiality regime for license agreements submitted...

1. Key takeaways

Intervention in appeal proceedings is admissible if a direct legal interest in an interim order is shown (R. 313 RoP)

The Applicant was allowed to intervene in the appeal proceedings because the confidentiality regime for license agreements submitted in the proceedings could affect the Applicant's business interests by exposing its confidential information to competitors.

Legal interest for intervention extends to confidentiality regimes, not just the main action (R. 313.1, 313.2 RoP)

The Applicant's interest was specifically in the confidentiality regime applied to documents containing its information, not in the patent infringement or validity issues themselves.

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_631/2025, UPC_CoA_632/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal against procedural orders regarding confidentiality and intervention

5. Parties

Applicant/Intervener: Apple Inc.

Appellant (Claimant and Counterdefendant in the main proceedings): Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Respondents (Defendants and Counterclaimants in the main proceedings): ASUSTEK Computer Inc.; Arvato Netherlands B.V.

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 727 342

EP 3 076 673

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 313 RoP

R. 314 RoP

R. 315 RoP

R. 262 RoP

R. 262A RoP

R. 263 RoP

