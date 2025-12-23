How Questel's IP Filing And European Patent Validation Services Deliver Cost Savings And Efficiency Gains For BHS Corrugated

Questel ’s articles from Questel are most popular:

Discover how the international IP filing and European patent validation services from Questel delivered cost savings and boosted efficiency for BHS Corrugated Maschinen- und Anlagenbau GmbH.

By leveraging the Questel Services Portal and streamlined workflows, BHS Corrugated Maschinen- und Anlagenbau GmbH (BHS Corrugated), a global leader in corrugated industry solutions, achieved greater cost transparency, reduced expenses, and improved efficiency in managing international IP filing and European patent (EP) validations.

About BHS Corrugated

Ranked among Germany's top 100 mid-sized companies, BHS Corrguated is headquartered in Germany with operations in over 20 countries and more than 3,500 employees. As a full lifecycle partner to its customers, BHS Corrguated delivers complete corrugators, individual machines, digital printing systems, and Industry 4.0 solutions, driving automation and sustainability across the sector.

Looking to streamline operations, improve cost transparency, and enhance efficiency across its IP strategy, BHS Corrugated entrusted Questel with its international IP filings, including direct filings, Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) applications, EP validations, Unitary Patent (UP) filings, and Unified Patent Court (UPC) opt-outs.

Specific IP Challenges to Overcome

Managing foreign filings and European patent validations can be complex and resource-intensive. BHS Corrugated sought:

Greater cost transparency and opportunities for cost reduction.

and opportunities for cost reduction. Improved efficiency in handling multiple jurisdictions.

in handling multiple jurisdictions. A centralized platform to estimate, instruct, monitor, and manage filings seamlessly.

Questel's Solution

Questel's comprehensive IP filing service is designed to simplify and optimize IP operations. Using the centralized Questel Services Portal, BHS Corrugated could:

Estimate costs upfront with clear breakdowns.

with clear breakdowns. Instruct filings easily across multiple jurisdictions.

across multiple jurisdictions. Monitor progress in real time and manage validations efficiently.

and manage validations efficiently. Communicate directly with our team for fast, straightforward support.

"Working with Questel is very pleasant and straightforward. The online portal is very clear and user-friendly. Without exception, our contacts are very friendly and helpful. Highly recommended!"

Tangible Results

Since switching to Questel's international IP filing service, BHS Corrugated has reported:

Increased efficiency through streamlined workflows and fast communication.

through streamlined workflows and fast communication. Improved budgeting and cost reductions thanks to transparent cost structures.

and cost reductions thanks to transparent cost structures. A pleasant and straightforward working relationship, supported by a user-friendly portal and a responsive team.

A Five-Star Service

Experience working with Questel, as rated by BHS Corrugated:

