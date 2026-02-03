CoA, January 26, 2026, Decision Concerning A Petition For Review Of A Decision By The Registrar

An applicant who missed the transitional one year period between June 1, 2023, and June 1, 2024 to apply to be admitted as UPC representative...

1. Key takeaways

Admission as UPC representative

2. Division

CoA

3. UPC number

N/A

4. Type of proceedings

Petition for review of a decision by the Registrar

5. Parties

anonymous

6. Patent(s)

Place patent(s)

7. Jurisdictions

N/A

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 12 EPLC Rules, Rule 11 EPLC Rules

