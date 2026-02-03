CoA, January 26, 2026, Decision Concerning A Petition For Review Of A Decision By The Registrar

Bardehle Pagenberg are most popular:
1. Key takeaways
Admission as UPC representative
An applicant who missed the transitional one year period between June 1, 2023, and June 1, 2024 to apply to be admitted as UPC representative cannot refer to his qualification according to R. 12 EPLC Rules. The one-year time period set out in R. 12.1 EPLC Rules is not discriminatory.
2. Division
CoA
3. UPC number
N/A
4. Type of proceedings
Petition for review of a decision by the Registrar
5. Parties
anonymous
6. Patent(s)
Place patent(s)
7. Jurisdictions
N/A
8. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 12 EPLC Rules, Rule 11 EPLC Rules
