CoA, February 9, 2026, Decision Concerning A Decision Of The EPO To Reject A Request For Unitary Effect

1. Key takeaways
Unitary effect under Article 3(1) of Regulation 1257/2012
Unitary effect under Article 3(1) of Regulation 1257/2012 requires a patent to be granted for all UPC Member States; a "carve-out" for non-designated states is not permissible.
2. Division
UPC Court of Appeal
3. UPC number
UPC_CoA_8/2026
4. Type of proceedings
Appeal against a decision concerning an Application to annul a decision of the EPO to reject a request for unitary effect
5. Parties
Appellant: PAPST LICENSING GmbH & Co. KG
Respondent: EPO
6. Patent(s)
EP 3 327 608
7. Body of legislation / Rules
Art. 3(1) of Regulation 1257/2012, Art. 267 TFEU
