CoA, February 9, 2026, Decision Concerning A Decision Of The EPO To Reject A Request For Unitary Effect

Unitary effect under Article 3(1) of Regulation 1257/2012 requires a patent to be granted for all UPC Member States; a "carve-out" for non-designated states is not permissible.

1. Key takeaways

Unitary effect under Article 3(1) of Regulation 1257/2012

2. Division

UPC Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_8/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal against a decision concerning an Application to annul a decision of the EPO to reject a request for unitary effect

5. Parties

Appellant: PAPST LICENSING GmbH & Co. KG

Respondent: EPO

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 327 608

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 3(1) of Regulation 1257/2012, Art. 267 TFEU

