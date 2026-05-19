LD The Hague, May 11, 2026, Order, UPC-CFI_478/2025, UPC_CFI_585/2026

Necessity and proportionality under Arts. 41(3) and 42 UPCA limit evidence requests: establishing infringement with one product generally suffices

The claimant’s primary request for six UD Fabric variants (30 kg each) was reduced to two, namely the variants already requested in the alternative, as one product generally suffices to demonstrate infringement. The 30 kg per variant was upheld as necessary for in duplo ballistic testing. The defendants’ argument that the fabrics were commercially obtainable was dismissed as they are only accessible via B2B supply chains and not in sufficient quantities through ordinary commercial channels.