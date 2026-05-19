LD The Hague, May 11, 2026, Order, UPC-CFI_478/2025, UPC_CFI_585/2026

- within Privacy and Transport topic(s)
- in European Union
Key takeaways
Under R. 190 RoP and Art. 59(1) UPCA, evidence production orders require four cumulative conditions: plausible evidence, specified evidence within the other party’s control, confidentiality protection, and proportionality
The Court grounded this framework in prior UPC case law, specifically Winnow v Orbisk (LD The Hague, UPC_CFI_327/2024) and Oppo v Panasonic (CoA, UPC_CoA_298,299,300/2024). The conditions derive from R. 190.1 RoP, Art. 59(1) UPCA, Art. 6 of the Enforcement Directive (2004/48/EC), and the general principles of Arts. 41(3) and 42 UPCA.
A prima facie infringement case and patent validity presumption are indispensable thresholds for any R. 190 RoP evidence production order
Necessity and proportionality under Arts. 41(3) and 42 UPCA limit evidence requests: establishing infringement with one product generally suffices
Physical samples may be ordered under R. 190 RoP to enable direct ballistic testing where test-dependent infringement cannot otherwise be verified
Marketing materials removed from public access during proceedings may be ordered produced under R. 190 RoP to establish infringing acts in UPCA territory
Non-compliance triggers a daily penalty of EUR 1,000 under R. 190.4(b) RoP and adverse inference under R. 190.7 RoP – appeals must be filed within 15 calendar days
Division
Court of First Instance, UPC
UPC number
UPC-CFI_478/2025, UPC_CFI_585/2026
Type of proceedings
Application for production of evidence (R. 190 RoP) within infringement proceedings
Parties
Claimant / Applicant: Avient Protective Materials B.V.
Defendants / Respondents: Xingi Technology Co., Ltd.; Jiangsu Jiuzhou Xingji High-Performance Fiber Products Co., Ltd. (collectively: the “Xingi Group”)
Patent(s)
EP 2 791 402
Jurisdictions
UPC
Body of legislation / Rules
R. 190 RoP, R. 190.1 RoP, R. 190.4(a) RoP, R. 190.4(b) RoP, R. 190.6 RoP, R. 190.7 RoP, R. 262 RoP, R. 262A RoP, R. 262.2 RoP, R. 220.1 RoP
Art. 59(1) UPCA, Art. 41(3) UPCA, Art. 42 UPCA, Art. 73(2)(a) UPCA
Art. 6 Enforcement Directive (2004/48/EC), Art. 3 Enforcement Directive (2004/48/EC)
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