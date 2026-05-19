LD The Hague, May 4, 2026, Order, UPC_CFI_2028/2025, UPC_CFI_2031/2025

The duty to disclose material facts under R.192.3 RoP does not extend to facts internal to the defendant, disputed between the parties or immaterial to the order

Facts that are internal to the defendant, not publicly available, not reasonably known to the applicant, disputed between the parties, or not relevant to the Court’s decision are not encompassed by the duty of the applicant to provide reasonable available evidence to support the claim that the patent has been infringed or is about to be infringed.