LD Brussels, May 7, 2026, Cost Decision, UPC_CFI_2265/2025

Where merits proceedings are initiated after PI proceedings conclude, the R. 151 RoP one-month deadline commences only upon service of the merits decision. A party may raise its cost claim as a defence in the opposing party’s cost proceedings without filing a separate application, in the interest of procedural efficiency (preamble 4 RoP).

The R. 151 RoP one-month deadline for cost applications runs from the merits decision, not the PI decision, where merits proceedings are pending

PI appeal cost ceilings may be reduced for proportionality – a party’s own working-hour allocations can inform the cost assessment The Court may reduce the appeal ceiling for PI proceedings below the standard level, guided by Administrative Committee Guideline 5(b) (PI value = 66% of standard value). A party’s own submission that urgency arguments constituted only a fraction of its total work may undermine the proportionality of a high hours claim on appeal (Art. 69(2) UPCA, Guideline 5(b) Ceilings Decision).

Division

Local Division Brussels

UPC number

UPC_CFI_2265/2025

Type of proceedings

Cost decision proceedings (R. 150 RoP) following preliminary injunction proceedings

Parties

Applicants: YEALINK (XIAMEN) NETWORK TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd. and YEALINK (EUROPE) NETWORK TECHNOLOGY BV

Defendant: BARCO NV

Patent(s)

EP 3 732 827

Jurisdictions

UPC

Body of legislation / Rules

R. 109.2 RoP, R. 109.4 RoP, R. 109.5 RoP, R. 150 RoP, R. 151 RoP, R. 152(2) RoP, R. 156(2) RoP, R. 353 RoP

Art. 69(1) UPCA, Art. 69(2) UPCA

Art. 1(4) Administrative Committee’s Decision on the Scale of Recoverable Cost Ceilings

Guideline 5(b) Administrative Committee’s Guidelines for the Determination of Court Fees and the Ceiling of Recoverable Costs

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