12 March 2026

Murgitroyd Case Study: Significant Time Saved With Qthena And Reinvested Into IP Strategies

A leading IP law firm, Murgitroyd set out to remove workflow bottlenecks, strengthen quality assurance, and deliver consistently high-quality work at scale.
In this customer story, discover how the firm partnered with Qthena to bring generative AI into daily patent and trademark practice while keeping attorney expertise in control.

Download the case study to discover:

  • Why a top European IP firm turned to GenAI to improve efficiency and consistency
  • How Qthena supports drafting, prosecution, and document review without compromising quality
  • What criteria matter most when evaluating AI for professional, confidential legal work

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

