Murgitroyd Case Study: Significant Time Saved With Qthena And Reinvested Into IP Strategies

A leading IP law firm, Murgitroyd set out to remove workflow bottlenecks, strengthen quality assurance, and deliver consistently high-quality work at scale.

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

Article Insights

Questel ’s articles from Questel are most popular: in European Union

with readers working within the Basic Industries industries

A leading IP law firm, Murgitroyd set out to remove workflow bottlenecks, strengthen quality assurance, and deliver consistently high-quality work at scale.

In this customer story, discover how the firm partnered with Qthena to bring generative AI into daily patent and trademark practice while keeping attorney expertise in control.

Download the case study to discover:

Why a top European IP firm turned to GenAI to improve efficiency and consistency

How Qthena supports drafting, prosecution, and document review without compromising quality

What criteria matter most when evaluating AI for professional, confidential legal work

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.