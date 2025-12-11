Shaping The Future Of Autonomous Mobility: Innovation In Quantum Sensing Technologies

Quantum sensing technologies have the potential to drastically enhance both the safety and decision-making intelligence of self-driving systems. From emerging technologies to innovation hubs and leading industry players, Manar Mekki explores what Questel's patent landscape analysis reveals about the shift towards quantum precision in autonomous mobility.

The rise of autonomous vehicles (AVs) relies on highly accurate perception systems capable of continuously understanding their surroundings. Today's sensing architecture typically combines cameras, radar, and light detection and ranging (LiDAR); however, these technologies still face significant performance degradation under challenging conditions such as heavy rain, fog, low-light environments, or visually complex road scenarios. As a result, perception uncertainty remains a key barrier to full autonomy. Quantum sensing technology has emerged as a breakthrough solution by pushing the boundaries of sensitivity, resolution, and robustness far beyond classical sensing.

Part 1: Understanding Quantum Sensing:

The New Backbone of Autonomous Mobility?

Leveraging quantum phenomena such as atomic interferometry, entangled photons, and quantum magnetometry, quantum sensing technologies can maintain exceptional accuracy regardless of visibility or weather. By delivering earlier obstacle detection, providing ultra-precise measurements of position and navigation, more reliable localization, and improved object differentiation, quantum sensing has the potential to drastically enhance both the safety and decision-making intelligence of future self-driving systems.

The Quantum Leap in Autonomous Navigation: Challenges and Opportunities

—Autonomous Vehicles Aren't All the Same

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) do not all face the same operational constraints. To truly understand where quantum sensing brings the highest value, it is essential to distinguish the different categories of autonomous systems and the unique perception challenges they must overcome.

Figure1: Types of Autonomous Vehicles (AVs)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs): These systems operate in complex underwater environments, performing tasks such as inspection, mapping, and environmental monitoring without human intervention.

These systems operate in complex underwater environments, performing tasks such as inspection, mapping, and environmental monitoring without human intervention. Autonomous Aerial Vehicles (UAVs/Drones): UAVs are widely used for surveillance, logistics, mapping, and commercial services thanks to their flexibility and rapid deployment capabilities.

UAVs are widely used for surveillance, logistics, mapping, and commercial services thanks to their flexibility and rapid deployment capabilities. Autonomous Trucks and Industrial Vehicles: These vehicles automate material handling, logistics, and heavy-duty transport across industrial sites, warehouses, and controlled environments.

These vehicles automate material handling, logistics, and heavy-duty transport across industrial sites, warehouses, and controlled environments. Autonomous Cars/Self-Driving Cars (including ADAS): Self-driving cars and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) combine sensing, perception, and decision-making technologies to support partial to full autonomy on public roads.

